Rapist who assaulted unconscious victim for more than an hour jailed for life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Rapist who assaulted unconscious victim for more than an hour jailed for life

By Press Association
June 15, 2022, 1:31 pm
Aurel Birlan (Handout/PA)
Aurel Birlan (Handout/PA)

A sex offender who raped a woman while she lay unconscious has been sentenced to life in prison.

Aurel Birlan, 44, of Watts Street in Chatham, Kent, repeatedly assaulted his victim over the space of almost two hours and only stopped when he was challenged by a passer-by.

Birlan committed the assaults during the early hours of one morning in December last year, when he was interrupted by a stranger who had seen him and his victim in a public place.

The man noticed she was in a state of undress, was not moving and appeared to be injured. He questioned Birlan about what had happened, before calling 999 and waiting with both the offender and victim until police arrived.

Birlan was arrested at the scene and a police investigation recovered CCTV which showed the victim’s repeated pleas for him to stop, and which also showed she was unconscious for more than an hour during the assaults.

He was charged with two counts of rape, and three counts of sexual assault.

Birlan pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court and was sentenced to life imprisonment on Tuesday. He was ordered to serve a minimum of eight years and three months before he is eligible to be considered for parole.

He was also added to the sex offenders’ register for life and made subject of a restraining order, prohibiting him from contacting the victim.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Kendal Moore from Kent Police, said: “Birlan subjected his victim to a prolonged and truly harrowing ordeal, only stopping when a passer-by bravely intervened.

“Today’s sentence will hopefully go some way to allowing the victim to live a normal life, knowing at least this dangerous man is now behind bars. She has shown tremendous dignity and bravery throughout the course of this investigation and I wish to commend her for that.

“I would also like to thank the member of public who challenged Birlan. His courageous intervention was absolutely vital in ensuring Birlan was promptly arrested and that the victim was also protected from suffering any further harm.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal