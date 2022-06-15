Royal Ascot racegoers swelter in heat as Queen misses another day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Royal Ascot racegoers swelter in heat as Queen misses another day

By Press Association
June 15, 2022, 1:45 pm Updated: June 15, 2022, 4:39 pm
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall in the royal procession (PA)
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall in the royal procession (PA)

Royal Ascot racegoers have sweltered in scorching temperatures but the Queen missed another day of the famous sporting event.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall again led the royal party, enjoying the atmosphere from the royal box and spending the day studying the form of the thoroughbreds.

Like the Queen, the world of racing looks forward to the summer meet, which is as much a social occasion as a sporting fixture.

Royal Ascot 2022 – Day Two – Ascot Racecourse
Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi mingled with race-goers in the parade ring (Aaron Chown/PA)

Charles and Camilla took part in the traditional procession along the course and travelled in the lead carriage with the master of the Queen’s household, Vice Admiral Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex followed and Princess Beatrice, who on Tuesday walked through the gates of Royal Ascot with other racegoers, rode in the third carriage with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Russell and Tracy Rose, who have been regulars at Royal Ascot for decades, said it was a shame the Queen missed another day at the races but sympathised with the monarch.

Mr Rose said: “She’s an elderly lady and is conserving her energy and seems to be conscious about what she does. But I wouldn’t be surprised to see her make an appearance later this week if she can.

Royal Ascot 2022 – Day Two – Ascot Racecourse
The Countess of Wessex and The Lady de Mauley (left) arrive in the royal procession (Aaron Chown/PA)

“Everybody would love to see her here.”

In the parade ring, the royal party stepped down from their carriages and waited as the horses from the first race were led in.

Owners, jockeys and trainers streamed into the open space to exchange final words before the Queen Mary Stakes began which was won by favourite Dramatised.

Among the crowds was dance star Oti Mabuse, comic Rob Beckett and Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins.

Cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James, who has been receiving end-of-life care at home for bowel cancer, was photographed enjoying the day with brother Benjamin James.

