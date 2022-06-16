What the papers say – June 16

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What the papers say – June 16

By Press Association
June 16, 2022, 4:39 am
What the papers say – June 16 (Peter Byrne/PA)
The nation’s papers are led by the sudden resignation of the Prime Minister’s ethics adviser Lord Geidt.

The Times, The Guardian and The Daily Telegraph report the peer said he had been “frustrated” with Boris Johnson’s response to the partygate investigations, and described resignation as a “last resort” that “sends a critical signal into the public domain”.

The story is also carried by Metro and i.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reports Justice Secretary Dominic Raab is looking at the possibility of ignoring future rulings from the European Court of Human Rights after its role in blocking the initial Rwanda deportation flight.

The Daily Express says Home Secretary Priti Patel was left “furious” over the court’s “secret” process.

The Independent carries first-hand accounts from some of those who were aboard the cancelled flight.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror leads with a plea for a donor heart for a 16-month old girl.

The Financial Times reports the US Federal Reserve has stepped in to try taming the country’s highest inflation in 40 years.

And the Daily Star says scientists have invented a pill to replace exercise.

