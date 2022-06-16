Pair admit manslaughter of man in Somerset

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Pair admit manslaughter of man in Somerset

By Press Association
June 16, 2022, 11:32 am
Daniel Bond, 34, and Lee Conlon, 37, pleaded guilty to killing Jason Lock on May 19 2022 following an incident in Stockers Close, Wiveliscombe, two days earlier (PA)
Daniel Bond, 34, and Lee Conlon, 37, pleaded guilty to killing Jason Lock on May 19 2022 following an incident in Stockers Close, Wiveliscombe, two days earlier (PA)

Two men have admitted the manslaughter of a man in Somerset.

Daniel Bond, 34, and Lee Conlon, 37, pleaded guilty to killing Jason Lock on May 19 2022 following an incident in Stockers Close, Wiveliscombe, two days earlier.

The defendants, who appeared at Bristol Crown Court via video link, denied Mr Lock’s murder.

Two men have admitted killing Jason Lock, 55, in Somerset (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)
Two men have admitted killing Jason Lock, 55, in Somerset (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

Christopher Smyth, prosecuting, asked the court for 28 days to consider whether the pleas are acceptable to the Crown.

Mr Justice Garnham adjourned the case to a date to be fixed.

Bond, of Mandarin Hotel, and Conlon, of Claremont Crescent, both Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, were remanded into custody.

Mr Lock, 55, was engaged to Mandy and worked for EPS in Wiveliscombe for over 25 years.

“We are all heartbroken by this loss, in such tragic circumstances as well,” she said.

“Jason was kind, hard-working and would do anything for anybody. He was my best friend and lover and I am lost without him.”

