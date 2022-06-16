Sophie and Edward to meet British troops on visit to Cyprus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sophie and Edward to meet British troops on visit to Cyprus

By Press Association
June 16, 2022, 11:57 am
The Earl and Countess of Wessex are to visit Cyprus and the Sovereign Base Areas of Akrotiri and Dhekelia next week (Charles McQuillan/PA)
The Earl and Countess of Wessex are to visit Cyprus and the Sovereign Base Areas of Akrotiri and Dhekelia next week (Charles McQuillan/PA)

The Earl and Countess of Wessex are to visit Cyprus and the Sovereign Base Areas of Akrotiri and Dhekelia next week.

Edward and Sophie’s official three-day trip aims to celebrate the ties of friendship between the UK and the Mediterranean island, and show support for British armed forces based overseas.

The couple will meet President Nicos Anastasiades and First Lady Andri Anastasiades and attend a reception to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Audience at Buckingham Palace
President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades and his wife, Andri Anastasiades, during an audience with the Queen in 2019 (Yui Mok/PA)

They will also hear about the UK’s contribution to the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) and visit the UN Buffer Zone to learn about the wider UN mission in Cyprus.

Sophie, a champion of the UN’s women, peace and security agenda, will meet a diverse range of women and young people from across Cyprus, including Cypriot members of the Women Mediators Across the Commonwealth network.

Royal Ascot 2022 – Day One – Ascot Racecourse
The Countess of Wessex, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall at Royal Ascot (Aaron Chown/PA)

Edward will meet students working towards their Bronze, Silver and Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards.

The couple will also gather with UK services personnel and their families who are stationed at the Akrotiri and Dhekelia military bases – which form a British Overseas Territory.

Edward and Sophie’s trip will take place from June 20-22.

