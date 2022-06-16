Mecca Bingo hall honours Paul McCartney’s 80th birthday with name change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mecca Bingo hall honours Paul McCartney’s 80th birthday with name change

By Press Association
June 16, 2022, 1:10 pm
A bingo hall just a few miles from where Sir Paul McCartney grew up has honoured the Beatles frontman’s 80th birthday with a name change.

Mecca Bingo Knotty Ash in Liverpool has changed its signage from “Mecca” to “Macca” for one week ahead of the anniversary of McCartney’s birth on June 18.

Workers at Knotty Ash changed its logo to read ‘Macca’ in celebration. (Peter Byrne/PA)

The hall is around four miles from Forthlin Road where the singer-songwriter grew up, now a popular tourist spot.

Lucy Coy, general manager for Mecca Bingo Knotty Ash, said: “We can’t wait to see our customers’ faces when they see the Macca Bingo logo this weekend.

“Sir Paul is such a national treasure, so we’re delighted to celebrate his special birthday and landmark performance with a rebrand in his honour.

“Sir Paul, if you’d like to take over the microphone from one of our callers, we’d love to see you!”

The bingo hall is just four miles from where Sir Paul grew up. (Peter Byrne/PA)

McCartney is set to headline Glastonbury one week after he turns 80, joining such acts as Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lemar.

