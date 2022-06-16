Use of spit and bite guards to be made permanent in Northern Ireland policing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Use of spit and bite guards to be made permanent in Northern Ireland policing

By Press Association
June 16, 2022, 6:20 pm Updated: June 16, 2022, 7:44 pm
The PSNI has confirmed a decision for the permanent use of spit and bite guards in frontline policing. (Niall Carson/PA)
The PSNI has confirmed a decision for the permanent use of spit and bite guards in frontline policing. (Niall Carson/PA)

The use of spit and bite guards is to be made permanent in frontline policing in Northern Ireland.

The mesh hoods were temporarily introduced in March 2020 as an emergency measure during the coronavirus pandemic.

They were initially used in custody suites before being more widely issued to officers across frontline policing by the end of 2020.

Their use has been opposed by human rights groups and children’s charities.

However, the Police Federation welcomed the decision, describing spit and bite guards as “an essential and badly needed protection for officers”.

On Thursday, Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd confirmed a decision had been taken to adopt spit and bite guards as a permanent tactic following a “considerable period of consultation, engagement and assessment”.

He said police are aware of concerns but said it “remains the only option when attempts at de-escalation have proved unsuccessful”.

Amnesty International, Children’s Law Centre, the Committee on the Administration of Justice and Include Youth say their continued use may be in breach of equality legislation and therefore be unlawful.

They have also claimed the PSNI has refused to publish findings following a public consultation.

They contend that previous equality screening data from police shows a “disproportionate use” of on people with disabilities and on people from a Catholic community background.

According to PSNI data, between March 16 and December 31, 2020, spit and bite guards were used 84 times; 81% against people with a disability, including a mental health disability; and 48% against people from a Catholic community background compared to 20% against people from a Protestant community background.

They were used 16 times on people under the age of 18 between Match 16 2020 and November 11 2021, according to a response to a freedom of information act request by the Children’s Law Centre.

Patrick Corrigan, Northern Ireland Programme Director of Amnesty International, claimed the decision to introduce the use of spit and bite guards was “rushed” with “zero evidence that they prevent the transmission of Covid-19”.

“The police have not met the threshold for the necessity and proportionality for this type of use of force. Given serious concerns around potentially dangerous physical and mental health impacts, particularly on vulnerable groups, spit hoods should be withdrawn from use,” he said.

Paddy Kelly, director of the Children’s Law Centre, said her organisation is extremely concerned around the use on children.

“We believe their ongoing use is unlawful as well as being in breach of human rights obligations,” she said.

“Their use on children is even more concerning given that children who come in contact with police are more likely to have a disability, mental ill-health or a learning disability.

“It is unclear how a police officer using a spit hood on a child can know if a child has a learning disability or suffers from serious mental ill health. Indeed, early analysis shows that protected groups are more likely to be adversely impacted by the practice. Their use should cease immediately.”

Responding, ACC Todd said: “After a considerable period of consultation, engagement and assessment, the chief constable has confirmed to the Northern Ireland Policing Board the decision of the Police Service’s Strategic Management Board to adopt spit and bite guards as a permanent tactic for all frontline officers.

“We are acutely aware of the concerns that have been raised by the use of spit and bite guards. However, in the absence of an appropriate tactical option to deal with assaults by spitting or biting, physical restraint remains the only option when attempts at de-escalation have proved unsuccessful. In this respect, our assessment is that the continued use of spit and bite guards offers the least injurious method of dealing with these egregious forms of assault.

“The Police Service is committed to a human rights based approach in everything we do and we take our obligations to local communities and our officers and staff very seriously.

“We have undertaken a comprehensive Equality Impact Assessment, which we intend to publish in the near future, and we have developed extensive training and operational guidance for our officers in line with advice from the Northern Ireland Policing Board’s Human Rights Advisor and the Police Ombudsman.

“We also have a robust governance and accountability mechanisms in place to monitor the use of spit and bite guards, including a Performance Accountability Framework, and their use will be the subject of ongoing assessment.”

Police Federation chairman Liam Kelly welcomed the decision.

“Too often, officers have had to cope with the revolting, vile and dangerous practice of being spat at during incidents. Similarly, officers have been bitten by individuals as they resisted arrest or were confronting officers,” he said.

“The use of spit and bite guards fully complies with human rights obligations and fulfils the PSNI’s responsibilities to do all it can to protect the health, safety and welfare of officers,” he said.

“This decision makes sense. It offers an additional safeguard and protection for officers as they go about their everyday policing duties.

“Spit and bite guards also gives reassurance to officers. Although the decision to make them a permanent piece of frontline officer equipment has taken an unnecessarily long time, it is heartening that we have finally reached a sensible and practical outcome.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]