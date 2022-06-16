Two arrests after girlfriend of Derby footballer Louie Sibley attacked in street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Two arrests after girlfriend of Derby footballer Louie Sibley attacked in street

By Press Association
June 16, 2022, 6:56 pm
Derby County’s Louie Sibley (PA)
Derby County’s Louie Sibley (PA)

Two people have been arrested after the girlfriend of Derby County footballer Louie Sibley was attacked on a night out in Nottingham city centre.

Sibley posted on Twitter on Sunday evening to say his partner, who he did not name, was left needing stitches after being “attacked several times by a man and a woman” on Upper Parliament Street at around 2.08am on the same day.

On Thursday, Nottinghamshire Police said a 20-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.

Young midfielder Sibley shared a photo of the bloodied victim and said a man had “knocked her out” after “dragging her to the ground” and “slamming her up the wall”.

On Tuesday, police posted two CCTV images of four people they wished to trace after Sibley reported the assault.

The force said the incident is being linked to an assault on a second woman, also in the Upper Parliament Street area, moments after the first attack.

Chief Inspector Amy English, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Violence will not be tolerated in our city or county and that is why officers have been working hard to investigate the exact circumstances of what happened and to find those responsible.

“I am pleased to say we have now arrested two individuals in connection with the investigation and officers are today questioning them about the incident.

“While I understand all reports of street violence cause concern, I would like to reassure people that we work with partners all year round so that people can enjoy a safe night out in Nottingham.

“A tiny minority of people occasionally seek to spoil the enjoyment for others and we will not hesitate to take robust action against them.

“We will continue to deploy high-visibility patrols during the night-time economy to engage with the public and help keep them safe.”

