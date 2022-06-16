Long Covid risk lower from Omicron compared to Delta, research suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Long Covid risk lower from Omicron compared to Delta, research suggests

By Press Association
June 16, 2022, 11:32 pm
Research suggests the risk of long Covid is lower with Omicron compared to Delta (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Research suggests the risk of long Covid is lower with Omicron compared to Delta (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Omicron coronavirus variant is less likely to cause long Covid than the Delta strain, new research suggests.

The study found the odds of experiencing long Covid were between 20% and 50% lower during the Omicron period versus the Delta period, depending on age and time since vaccination.

The analysis was conducted by researchers from King’s College London using data from the Zoe Covid Symptom study.

Lead author Dr Claire Steves, from King’s College London, said: “The Omicron variant appears substantially less likely to cause long Covid than previous variants but still one in 23 people who catch Covid-19 go on to have symptoms for more than four weeks.

“Given the numbers of people affected it’s important that we continue to support them at work, at home and within the NHS.”

The analysis showed that 4.4% of Omicron cases were long Covid, compared to 10.8% of Delta cases.

HEALTH Coronavirus Deaths
(PA Graphics)

However, the absolute number of people who had long Covid was higher in the Omicron period because of the vast numbers infected with the variant from December 2021 to February 2022.

The Office for National Statistics estimates the number of people with long Covid actually increased from 1.3 million in January 2022 to 2 million as of May 1, 2022.

Long Covid is defined by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) guidelines as having new or ongoing symptoms four weeks or more after the start of disease.

Symptoms can include fatigue, shortness of breath, loss of concentration and joint pain.

As well as affecting day-to-day activities, for some people the condition can be severely limiting.

The study identified 56,003 UK adults who tested positive between December 20 last year and March 9 this year, when Omicron was the dominant strain.

Researchers compared these to 41,361 cases first testing positive between June 1 and November 27 last year, when the Delta was the dominant variant.

The analysis is published in a letter to The Lancet.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal