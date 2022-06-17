What the papers say – June 17

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The papers at the end of the working week are led by warnings of more inflation pain to come.

The Times, The Daily Telegraph and Metro all lead with the Bank of England warning inflation could reach 11% this year.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Inflation to hit 11pc, says Bank of England'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/xkbYPPtu86 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 16, 2022

The Daily Mail carries comments from Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove, who warns the Government would not be able to shield everyone from the “painful correction” to come.

The Daily Express says the inflation rise will see food prices increase by 15%.

Despite the crisis, ministers have ruled out cuts to personal tax until 2024, according to the i.

Friday's front page: No tax cuts for two years as inflation heads for 11%#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/ruqmIuIfsB — i newspaper (@theipaper) June 16, 2022

The Guardian and The Independent lead with an “outcry” over Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision not to immediately fill the role of ethics adviser after Lord Geidt’s resignation.

Guardian front page Friday 17 June 2022: Johnson may scrap role of ethics adviser after Geidt's resignation pic.twitter.com/kPZhLQYO6E — Guardian news (@guardiannews) June 16, 2022

The Daily Mirror reports lawyers for British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell say she should face no more than four to five years in prison for her sex trafficking conviction.

The Sun says a passenger died after an incident at Gatwick Airport.

On tomorrow's front page: Disabled easyJet passenger falls to his death on escalator at Gatwick Airport after waiting for special assistancehttps://t.co/6zQl9qoLZW pic.twitter.com/9R9TJLMDuf — The Sun (@TheSun) June 16, 2022

The Financial Times reports the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania have pledged to back Ukraine’s EU membership bid.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 17 June https://t.co/KdMwxMB8nB pic.twitter.com/GPw97ukXoV — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) June 16, 2022

And the Daily Star says “weather boffins” have warned against drinking too much alcohol on what is set to be the hottest day of the year.

Friday's front page: 6 pints of water and a packet of crisps please #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/duVs392yzl pic.twitter.com/FNWVjBDiom — Daily Star (@dailystar) June 16, 2022