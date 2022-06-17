Beaver dams cut flood risk on Cornish site, say researchers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Beaver dams cut flood risk on Cornish site, say researchers

By Press Association
June 17, 2022, 11:02 am Updated: June 17, 2022, 12:59 pm
A juvenile beaver at the Cornwall Beaver project on Woodland Valley Farm near Truro (Adrian Langdon/PA)
A family of beavers has significantly reduced the risk of downstream flooding since they were introduced to a farm in Cornwall five years ago, research has shown.

This Friday, Woodland Valley Farm near Truro, home of the Cornwall Beaver Project, is celebrating the fifth anniversary of the arrival of Chewy and Willow, who now have two kits.

Researchers from the University of Exeter have found dramatic changes in water flow due to the dams and ponds created by the new residents.

It now takes water an hour to travel through the site, compared with just 15 minutes beforehand, offering more protection to the village of Ladock downstream, which is prone to flooding.

The researchers found the beavers’ ponds have increased surface water storage by approximately 1,550 cubic metres, as well as increasing the amount of water absorbed into the surrounding floodplain.

The height the stream rises to after heavy rain is also up to 30% lower than before the beavers arrived in 2017.

Dr Alan Puttock, a researcher at the University of Exeter, said: “The results from Woodland Valley Farm have helped to show that beavers could play a role in delivering natural flood management.

“Following beaver introduction, peak flows after heavy rainfall events have been reduced by up to 33%.”

Beaver
A beaver at the Cornwall Beaver Project (Nick Upton/Cornwall Wildlife Trust/PA)

The creation of new ponds and wetland, as well as increased light close to the water due to changes to the tree canopy have also provided a boost to biodiversity, ecologists found.

Ten bird species previously absent from the site have been spotted there, including the threatened willow tit, water rail and green sandpiper.

Harvest mice, water shrews and even a polecat have been recorded, as well as 17 varieties of dragonfly and 11 species of bat.

The beavers have also proved a big draw for visitors, and in 2022 a new boardwalk was completed on the site meaning the enclosure can now be accessed by people with mobility issues.

Currently there are five reintroduction programmes in Cornwall, but the Cornwall Beaver Project, working in partnership with the Cornwall Wildlife Trust, are calling for more releases to replicate the benefits elsewhere.

Beaver swimming
A juvenile beaver takes a swim (Adrian Langdon/PA)

Chris Jones, owner of Woodland Valley Farm and communities director at the Beaver Trust, said: “We know we need to do more to tackle the nature and climate crisis, and welcoming beavers back to our countryside will certainly help us do this.

“And we need to ensure measures are in place to manage the species as its population expands.”

Cheryl Marriott, head of conservation at Cornwall Wildlife Trust, said: “After five years of habitat engineering by the beavers, the landscape at Woodland Valley Farm is now completely unrecognisable from its initial state.

“They’ve breathed new life into this habitat and their natural dam-building behaviour has delivered lots of benefits for both wildlife and people.”

She continued: “It’s amazing what can happen when you let nature look after itself, without the need for humans to manage it.

“With the ever more extreme weather events that we’re getting, beavers give us hope that our streams and all the wildlife that relies on them can adapt to the changes. We must use their natural ‘superpowers’ in the sustainable, long-term restoration of our wetlands.”

