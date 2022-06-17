Nine-year-old boy dies after scrambler bike crash in Northern Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nine-year-old boy dies after scrambler bike crash in Northern Ireland

By Press Association
June 17, 2022, 11:20 am Updated: June 17, 2022, 5:42 pm
The Police Service of Northern Ireland has appealed to witnesses to the collision to come forward (PA)
A nine-year-old boy has died and another boy is in a critical condition in hospital after a crash involving scrambler bikes in Northern Ireland.

The collision happened in Ballymena, Co Antrim late on Thursday afternoon.

Both children are understood to have been riding separate bikes that crashed head-on in a park in the Dunvale area of the town’s Dunclug estate shortly before 5pm.

They were taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, one by air ambulance.

The nine-year-old died in the early hours of Friday.

The other boy, who is aged 13, is understood to be in a critical condition in hospital.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has appealed for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Fr Patrick Delargy, parish priest of All Saints’ Church in Ballymena, visited the family of the nine-year-old on Friday.

“They were totally exhausted, they were coming back from hospital,” he told BBC NI.

“They find it very hard to process the whole matter.

“There are not the words, I find it very hard to find the right words to say in those situations.”

The cleric said he prayed with the family and he believed it brought them some comfort.

The priest expressed hopes the injured boy would recover.

In a statement, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it responded to a 999 call at 4.47pm on Thursday.

“NIAS despatched three emergency crews and a doctor to the scene and also tasked the Charity Air Ambulance, with HEMS (Helicopter Emergency Medical Service) crew on board, to the incident,” said the statement.

“Following assessment and initial treatment, one child was flown by Air Ambulance to the Royal Group of Hospitals in Belfast while the other was taken to the same location by ambulance.”

Ian Paisley, DUP MP for North Antrim, said the families involved were in his prayers.

Sinn Fein MLA Philip McGuigan expressed his condolences.

“The local community has been shocked and saddened at this tragic death. It is particularly devastating given the age of the young boy.

“My thoughts and sympathies are with his family, his young friends and his loved ones.”

Alliance MLA Patricia O’Lynn described the incident as a “tragedy”.

“The entire North Antrim Alliance team sends our thoughts and condolences to the family at this difficult time,” she said.

