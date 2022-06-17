William and Kate to join Royal Ascot racegoers on dress-down Friday

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will join racegoers at Royal Ascot where the dress code will be relaxed as temperatures soar.

William and Kate have not attended the famous Berkshire meeting for a number of years and hopes were high they would take their seat in the royal box.

The couple will ride in the traditional carriage procession leading the group of royal guests but again the Queen will be missing from the famous racecourse.

Racegoers take photos by the Frankel statue during day four of Royal Ascot (David Davies/PA)

In the following carriage will be Peter Phillips and his girlfriend Lindsay Wallace, who attended a number of events with the Queen’s grandson over the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

With temperatures predicted to reach 31C (87.8F) but feeling hotter, organisers have announced that the dress code will not be enforced in all enclosures and racegoers will be allowed to remove jackets and ties.

A spokeswoman for Royal Ascot said: “This is all to do with the consideration of safety and guests are able to bring in soft drinks and water to stay hydrated and comfortable in this lovely weather.”