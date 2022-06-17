Sadiq Khan says new Met commissioner must recognise ‘deep cultural problems’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sadiq Khan says new Met commissioner must recognise ‘deep cultural problems’

By Press Association
June 17, 2022, 1:26 pm
The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, makes a keynote speech on the need to rebuild public trust in policing in London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Sadiq Khan has pledged to block the appointment of a new Met commissioner unless they grasp the “true extent” of the organisation’s “deep cultural problems”.

In what he said was a “personal” mission to change the Met after a series of “appalling scandals”, the London Mayor invoked the Stephen Lawrence inquiry as a model for reform.

Speaking at City Hall in London’s Docklands, he called for the appointment of a “reforming commissioner”, four months after the resignation of the previous officer-holder, Dame Cressida Dick.

Public trust and confidence in policing
The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said in a speech at City Hall that ‘London needs a reforming commissioner… I’ll accept nothing less’ (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Her departure opened a rift between Priti Patel and Mr Khan, who nevertheless said he was “hopeful” about working with the Home Secretary to select a new Met boss.

The mayor said: “I won’t support the appointment of a new commissioner unless they can demonstrate they understand the true extent of the cultural and organisation problems.

“London needs a reforming commissioner… I’ll accept nothing less.”

The Met has been rocked by a series of high-profile scandals in recent years, including the murder of Sarah Everard by serving police officer Wayne Couzens, and racist texts exchanged by members of Charing Cross police station.

Noting the reforms made after the Stephen Lawrence inquiry in 1999, which concluded that the Met was “institutionally racist”, Mr Khan called for improved vetting of officers and changes to the misconduct process.

“This judgment was a landmark moment in the history of British race relations, triggering far-reaching reforms to policing, public services and criminal law,” he said.

“There’s no doubt that the police and criminal justice system have made significant and positive steps forward since then.

“But it’s become painfully clear that further reform on a far-reaching scale is now urgently needed.”

Admitting that rebuilding public trust would not “happen overnight”, Mr Khan said after his speech that reforming the police was a “personal” matter.

“It’s really important for the next commissioner, for the police to understand that trust or confidence… is integral to keeping our city safe,” he said.

“It’s personal for me because I experienced the bad old days of the police service in the 70s and 80s.

“I remember the impacts on people of colour, people like me, we heard stories about the police being abusive and misusing their powers.”

