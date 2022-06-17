In Pictures: Britain swelters as temperatures soar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
In Pictures: Britain swelters as temperatures soar

By Press Association
June 17, 2022, 1:46 pm Updated: June 17, 2022, 3:20 pm
Nobby the polar bear cools down as he plays in a lake at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster (Danny Lawson/PA)
Nobby the polar bear cools down as he plays in a lake at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster (Danny Lawson/PA)

Sun worshippers were out in force on beaches and at sporting events as the mercury rose and the UK recorded the hottest day of the year so far for the third day in a row.

The Met Office said temperatures reached 30.7C (82F) at Heathrow just after midday on Friday.

Summer weather June 17th 2022
Sunseekers flocked to Bournemouth beach in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Summer weather June 17th 2022
Shade was in short supply on some beaches (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The highest recorded June temperature in the UK was 35.6C (95F) at Southampton Mayflower Park in June 1976, and forecasters do not expect the record to be surpassed this week.

Summer weather June 17th 2022
Cars queue up to park at Boscombe Beach in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Summer weather June 17th 2022
The weekend started early for some who found time to escape to the beaches (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Summer weather June 17th 2022
People scooter past a suitable sign in Devon (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Away from the beaches, city lidos such as London Fields Lido, in Hackney, east London were an ideal spot to spend a sunny morning.

Summer weather June 17th 2022
Staff member David Jimenez puts up a sun umbrella as people take to the water for an early morning cool down in Hackney (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Summer weather June 17th 2022
A swimmer enjoys a dip at London Fields Lido (Jonathan Brady/PA)

This year’s Royal Ascot could come close to the hottest on record, forecasters have said.

Predicted high temperatures have meant men in all enclosures at Ascot were allowed to remove their jackets and ties once the traditional royal carriage procession had ended on the fourth day of racing.

Royal Ascot 2022 – Day Four – Ascot Racecourse
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were the main attraction in the Royal Procession during day four of Royal Ascot (Aaron Chown/PA)
Royal Ascot 2022 – Day Four – Ascot Racecourse
Kate and William take in the sights of the racecourse
Royal Ascot 2022 – Day Four – Ascot Racecourse
Peter Phillips and Lindsay Wallace arrive at Ascot (David Davies/PA)
Royal Ascot 2022 – Day Four – Ascot Racecourse
A racegoer makes their way to the racecourse with a food cooler ahead of day four of Royal Ascot (David Davies/PA)
Royal Ascot 2022 – Day Four – Ascot Racecourse
Racegoers capture their finery on film (David Davies/PA)
Royal Ascot 2022 – Day Four – Ascot Racecourse
The car park was turned into a makeshift picnic ground in the morning with tables decorated with linen cloths and silver cutlery (David Davies/PA)
Royal Ascot 2022 – Day Four – Ascot Racecourse
A group enjoys a sunny carriage ride ahead of the fourth day of racing (Adam Davy/PA)

Animals found ways of cooling off too.

Nobby the polar bear took a refreshing dip in a pool at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster.

Summer weather June 17th 2022
Nobby was keen on a swim in his Yorkshire Wildlife Park enclosure (Danny Lawson/PA)

Workers sweltered in cities across the UK and heat-health alerts were issued for parts of England.

Network Rail warned services could be disrupted because of the heat, which can cause overhead wires to sag and the steel rails to buckle.

Summer weather June 17th 2022
Workers in the capital take a minute in the sunshine (Ian West/PA)
Summer weather June 15th 2022
A woman uses an umbrella to shade herself from the sun in Green Park, London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

