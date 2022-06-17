Passengers flee London bus as it is engulfed in flames

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Passengers flee London bus as it is engulfed in flames

By Press Association
June 17, 2022, 2:12 pm Updated: June 17, 2022, 2:47 pm
General view of firefighting equipment (Rui Vieira/PA)
A London double-decker bus was engulfed in flames after catching fire on a street in the capital.

Smoke could be seen billowing out from the back of the bus, with parts falling to the ground, on Brixton Hill in Brixton, south London, on Friday morning.

The London Fire Brigade said the driver and passengers had left the bus before firefighters arrived, and there were no injuries.

Laurence Nealon, 28, from Brixton, said: “I was in a work meeting when I noticed the smoke going past my window.

“I popped downstairs with my housemates to see what was going on and was shocked to see the blaze.

“There was some murmur that the bus would explode and caused a bit of anxiety but it quickly transpired it didn’t.

“As soon as the fire brigade arrived it was speedily taken care of.

“It’s the last thing you expect to see when you’re working from home in the morning.”

In a statement, the fire service said: “Part of a double decker bus was damaged by fire.

“The driver and passengers left the bus before the brigade arrived.

“There were no reports of any injuries.

“The brigade’s 999 control officers took 19 calls to the blaze.

“The brigade was called at 0950 and the fire was under control by 1022.

“One fire engine from Brixton Fire Station attended the scene.”

Meanwhile, 10 fire engines and 70 firefighters were called to a blaze at a flat above a shop in Camden just after midday.

The LFB said in a statement that “part of the ground floor shop and most of a first-floor flat roof is alight”.

Ryan Salisbury, 30, said: “I was driving down the High Street at Camden, and from my vantage point, I could just see like a few small licks of flame coming out of the building.

“By the time I travelled probably about 500 yards down the road in the traffic, by the time I got to the corner where the fire was, the full roof of the one building was ablaze.”

Station Commander Brett Loft, who attended the incident, said: “Firefighters are working in incredibly hot and arduous conditions to quickly bring the fire under control.

“There was heavy smoke in the area and local residents were advised to keep their windows and doors closed, but this is now subsiding.

“There are currently no reports of any injuries.”

In response to speculation that the London heatwave is responsible for the number of fires across the capital, the fire service tweeted: “Busy afternoon with a number of fires across the capital that are very visible.

“A number of people are asking whether they are related to the heat.

“All fires will be investigated and it’s too early to say what the causes are at the current time.”

