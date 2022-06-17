Smile from Duchess of Cambridge as she appears to back Ascot winner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Smile from Duchess of Cambridge as she appears to back Ascot winner

By Press Association
June 17, 2022, 3:08 pm Updated: June 17, 2022, 4:18 pm
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arriving in a carriage in the Royal Procession during day four of Royal Ascot (PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arriving in a carriage in the Royal Procession during day four of Royal Ascot (PA)

The Duchess of Cambridge was left open-mouthed with joy when she appeared to pick a Royal Ascot winner.

Kate looked at a guest in the royal box in shock after Perfect Power won the Commonwealth Cup, and William came over to his wife grinning.

The couple shared a few more glances before they disappeared, presumably for the royal to collect her winnings.

Wearing a polka dot Alessandra Rich dress, Kate mirrored a look from yesteryear when Diana, Princess of Wales wore a similar outfit to Ascot in 1988.

William and Kate have not attended the Berkshire meet for a number of years and received a cheer, which they acknowledged with a wave, when crowds in the parade ring first caught a glimpse of the royal couple.

The Cambridges arrived in the traditional carriage procession leading the group of royal guests but again the Queen was missing from the famous racecourse.

Royal Ascot 2022 – Day Four – Ascot Racecourse
Lindsay Wallace and Peter Phillips (right) during day four of Royal Ascot (David Davies/PA)

In the following carriage was Peter Phillips and his girlfriend Lindsay Wallace, who attended a number of events with the Queen’s grandson over the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

With temperatures predicted to reach 31C (87.8F) but feeling hotter, organisers announced that the dress code will not be enforced in all enclosures and racegoers will be allowed to remove jackets and ties now the royal procession had ended.

Royal Ascot 2022 – Day Four – Ascot Racecourse
Racegoers during day four of Royal Ascot (David Davies/PA)

A spokeswoman for Royal Ascot said: “This is all to do with the consideration of safety and guests are able to bring in soft drinks and water to stay hydrated and comfortable in this lovely weather.”

A breeze intermittently whipped around the dresses of the female racegoers and Kate hung on to her hat, worn at a jaunty angle, as she chatted to guests in the parade ring.

Punters were reminded to stay cool during the heatwave and at one point, as the royals mingled in the parade ring, a message broadcast on the public address system said: “Please drink plenty of water all afternoon and keep hydrated.”

Royal Ascot racegoers appeared happy with the temperatures and did not adjust their clothing but one photographer ripped off his tie and jacket minutes after the procession had ended.

Eric Cheeseman, one of Royal Ascot‘s Greencoats, ceremonial ambassadors for the racecourse, was holding an umbrella to ward off the blistering sun from his velvet green uniform, complete with top hat and white gloves.

Royal Ascot 2022 – Day Four – Ascot Racecourse
Racegoers during day four of Royal Ascot (Aaron Chown/PA)

In the days of Queen Anne, who founded the racing meet when in 1711 she declared Ascot ideal for “horses to gallop at full stretch”, Greencoats would clear the course of people once the monarch and her party had taken to the stands.

Mr Cheeseman said: “I’m wearing a green velvet jacket and waistcoat and people often ask me, ‘Aren’t you hot?’, but I always said, ‘I’m no hotter than you’.

“But I’ve had to put some sunblock on, as it really is hot today.”

Katie Farrell, 47, and her family had found a practical way to keep cool in the searing heart, handheld electric fans they had bought after seen them on television.

Ms Farrell and her two daughters and soon-to-be daughter-in-law all carried the fans and the 47-year-old from Sevenoaks, Kent said: “We saw them on Lorraine Kelly’s show and I thought we’ll get those to combat the heat wave, They were £12 from John Lewis.

“It’s my first time with my girls and soon to be daughter-in-law, I’m not very good with racing tips we’re here for the fun and champagne.”

As temperatures edged up during the afternoon, suit jackets came off for those standing in the blazing sun in the main stand but in the exclusive royal enclosure only a few ditched the top hat and tails.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]