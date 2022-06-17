Edward helps put finishing touches to Commonwealth Games medals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Earl of Wessex has helped put the finishing touches to gold medals for Commonwealth Games athletes during a visit to Birmingham.

Edward, a vice-patron of the Commonwealth Games Federation, was visiting as the city prepares to host the 11-day competition from late July.

He began the day in the Jewellery Quarter, where family firm Toye, Kenning and Spencer were producing medals.

The Earl of Wessex watches medals being minted (Joe Giddens/PA)

The earl worked alongside staff to stamp and polish the gold medals, discussing them with their student designers from Birmingham City University’s jewellery school.

He then presented uniforms and accreditation to some of the 14,000 volunteers and staff who will work throughout the games.

Edward was given his own Commonwealth Games uniform, which was designed by Birmingham students and is said to have been inspired by the city’s architecture and cultural heritage.

Bronze Commonwealth Games medals being minted at Toye, Kenning and Spencer in Birmingham (Joe Giddens/PA)

He also opened the city’s Platinum Jubilee Walkway and visited a number of the landmarks that lie along the 14-mile route.

These included the Chamberlain Clock, which commemorates former mayor of Birmingham Joseph Chamberlain, and Birmingham Canal.

The earl’s final stop along the walkway was at Centenary Square, where a clock is counting down the days to the games, to unveil a plaque declaring the route open.