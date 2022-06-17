Teachers to protest in London over pay and conditions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Teachers to protest in London over pay and conditions

By Press Association
June 18, 2022, 12:02 am Updated: June 18, 2022, 7:02 am
General secretary of the NASUWT Patrick Roach (Simon Boothe/NASUWT/PA)
Teachers are planning to march through the capital on Saturday to demand better pay and conditions from the Government.

Members of NASUWT, The Teachers’ Union, will march alongside thousands of key workers as part of the Trade Union Congress’ “We Demand Better” demonstration.

Organisers said it will be the largest trade union protest in years.

Teachers’ pay
The NASUWT said 91% of teachers are experiencing ever increasing workloads forcing 73% of teachers to seriously consider leaving their jobs (PA)

NASUWT said teachers are at the sharp end of the cost-of-living crisis, with essential living expenses surging ahead of wages and the value of teachers’ pay plummeting by 19% over the last 12 years.

It said research it has undertaken has found 91% of teachers are experiencing ever-increasing workloads, leading to 73% of teachers to seriously consider leaving their jobs.

Its package of demands, called the “Better Deal For Teachers”, includes urging for full pay restoration, tackling workloads, improving wellbeing and action on the cost-of-living crisis.

Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT general secretary, said: “The future of education is under threat; highly qualified education professionals are expected to work more for less pay and endure a cost-of-living crisis that continues to break records and push households into financial hardship.

“Teachers are seriously considering how much longer they can remain in the profession without a pay uplift and an urgent rebalancing of workload.

“The Government’s ‘tighten your belts’ approach to this crisis is not only a far cry from their transformational ‘levelling up’ promises for education, but it is also deeply insulting.

“The reality is that 12 years of Government’s own successive attacks on teachers’ pay has left nothing else in household budgets to tighten.

“We know that one in two teachers are already cutting expenditure on food and essential items. Teachers simply cannot afford further inaction from the Government.

“Teachers will not be ignored. Our members are united in demanding a better deal for teachers and their students.

“The Government and employers must do the right thing for education: restore the value of educators’ pay, tackle unsustainable workloads and pressures on wellbeing, and invest in our children and young people’s futures.

Angela Butler, NASUWT president, said: “Under the Government’s watch, teachers’ working hours, workload pressures and bills has gone up, but our pay covers less and less – it’s unsustainable.

“Too many talented teachers have already been forced out of the job they love, and more will follow if the Government and employers choose to not intervene.

“Morale in the workforce is at an all-time low, but the Government is mistaken if they think that means teachers will stand by and watch them dismantle our profession.

“Teachers, pupils and the country deserve better.”

