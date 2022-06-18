Two quizzed in ‘partygate’ probe failed to return police questionnaires

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK

Two quizzed in ‘partygate’ probe failed to return police questionnaires

By Press Association
June 18, 2022, 8:12 pm
Street sign for Downing Street (John Stillwell/PA)
Street sign for Downing Street (John Stillwell/PA)

Two individuals who were sent questionnaires by police investigating lockdown parties in Downing Street and Whitehall failed to return them, Scotland Yard has said.

Metropolitan Police deputy assistant commissioner Jane Connors said the force had sent out a total of 204 questionnaires in the course of its inquiry, of which all but two had been returned.

However she said that failure to reply had made no difference to whether the individuals concerned were issued fixed penalty notices (FPNs).

Boris Johnson raises his drink at a No 10 leaving do
Boris Johnson raises a glass during a No 10 leaving do (Sue Gray Report/Cabinet Office/PA)

The details were disclosed in a letter to Liberal Democrat chief whip Wendy Chamberlain, who had written to the Met seeking more details about the inquiry.

Ms Connors said: “The two individuals sent the questionnaires were still assessed against all the available evidence and, while I cannot give individual details, I can confirm that a ‘non-response’ certainly did not prevent us from referring for an FPN to be issued if it was appropriate to do so.

“Failure to return a questionnaire spurred the team on rather than impeded them.”

Ms Chamberlain said the police response showed there were still “serious questions” about the investigation into lockdown violations in No 10.

“It’s important that we find out more about the two individuals who failed to return a questionnaire to the police, whether they were Conservative ministers or senior officials, and if one or both then received a fine,” she said.

“The public would be rightly angry if it turns out Boris Johnson or his Downing Street evaded justice by failing to properly answer questions from the police.”

