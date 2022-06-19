YouTuber gets planning permission for tunnel under his garden to bunker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
YouTuber gets planning permission for tunnel under his garden to bunker

By Press Association
June 19, 2022, 9:54 pm
Colin Furze inside his workshop shed in Lincolnshire (Cuprinol/PA)
Colin Furze inside his workshop shed in Lincolnshire (Cuprinol/PA)

A YouTube personality known for his unorthodox inventions has been granted planning permission for a tunnel under his garden.

Colin Furze, who lives in Stamford, Lincolnshire, only submitted a planning application for the tunnel to South Kesteven District Council in April – although he began digging in November 2018.

The project was initially a secret, but he posted his first YouTube video to announce the development in June 2021.

YouTuber Colin Furze began digging the tunnel in 2018 (South Kesteven District Council)

Described in his own words as having a “constant disregard for health and safety”, Mr Furze has documented his progress on YouTube in a series called “digging a secret tunnel” which consists of nine parts so far.

The film-maker wrote on YouTube that he plans to use the tunnel to connect his workshop to his house and to an underground bunker that he created in 2016.

Mr Furze told the BBC that he created the tunnel because he thought “it would be cool”.

In his videos, he can be seen digging the tunnel by hand using primitive tools, with his most successful video of the series gaining almost 10 million views.

Documents on the South Kesteven District Council website confirm permission for the project was granted on June 10 and work must be completed within three years.

The BBC reported that the structure lies 1.2m (4ft) beneath the surface.

Mr Furze told BBC News that there would have been a “bit of an argument” with the council if his planning permission had been denied, and that filling it in would have been “carnage”.

He said: “I suppose we would have had a bit of an argument because you know, I didn’t want to fill it in and you can’t really get rid of it because I mean, if anyone’s seen the videos online, it’s steel, concrete, taking it out would cause more carnage than actually building it.

The Youtuber gained permission for the tunnel four years after beginning building work (South Kesteven District Council)

“I’ll tell you what, I thought I’d get three videos out of it maximum, just digging and building a tunnel.

“It’s nine videos now and people still want more, it is the one project I’ve done where they just can’t get enough of it.”

He added: “It’s been one of the best YouTube projects I’ve ever done.”

His previous creations include a “briefcase fireplace”, a 9.5m high giant swing, and a jet powered vacuum cleaner.

Mr Furze’s bunker won the workshop/studio category in the 2020 Cuprinol Shed of the Year contest.

