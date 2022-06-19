Online exhibition explores meaning of ‘home’ as part of refugee week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Online exhibition explores meaning of ‘home’ as part of refugee week

By Press Association
June 20, 2022, 12:04 am
Eid, a refugee from Syria, said his submission represents how he has managed to turn his fear of water into a strength (UK for UNHCR/PA)
An online photography exhibition has been launched to explore the meaning of home as part of refugee week.

The digital gallery, set up by UK for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency’s national charity partner for the UK, will shine a light on what home means for people who have been forced to flee from war.

The Gallery of the (New) Home exhibition will run as part of this year’s Refugee Week – which is from June 20-26 – but will be open for submissions throughout summer.

Khaled, a refugee from Syria, submitted a portrait of himself wearing Al-Arada Al-Shamiya – Syrian traditional clothing.
Photographs have already been submitted by a variety of people, including refugees, with images ranging from family members, to a beloved childhood toy or photographs of parent’s cooking.

Eid, a refugee from Damascus in Syria, submitted a portrait of himself sat in a projection of water because he feels most at home when swimming despite having a traumatic experience during his journey to the UK.

He said: “When I first approached the photographer David Emery about taking an image of me for this project, we talked about how water was where I felt most at home.

“This was in spite of the fact that during my journey from Syria to the UK I was stranded in the sea for four hours after the boat I was in capsized.

“For me, the photograph represents how I have managed to turn my fear of water into a strength, by training as a swimmer since my arrival in the UK.

“The reflections represent the trauma of my journey from Syria but also the sense of positivity and hope I feel for a better future in the UK.”

Eid, a refugee from Syria, said his submission represents how he has managed to turn his fear of water into a strength.
Meanwhile, 20-year-old student and refugee Haya chose to photograph a jasmine flower because it is the national flower of Syria and reminds her of her home country.

“Anyone who visits Damascus will notice how this particular flower is found everywhere in the city,” Haya said.

“The smell literally makes one fall in love with the city.

“Most of the locals will tell you that the jasmine flower is what they love the most about the place.

“There are so many potential photos I could have sent, I found it hard to choose just one because everything reminds me of Syria for example, the sea, the sky, the water, and family.”

There are plans to curate a physical version of the exhibition later this year.

Emma Cherniavsky, chief executive of UK for UNHCR, said: “The beauty and variety of images in the Gallery are incredibly inspiring, and manage to convey both unique, deeply personal meanings of ‘home’ and a unifying sense of home as a place of safety and comfort.

“We hope the Gallery of the (New) Home encourages people to think about home in a new and engaging way, and consider what it takes to find a new home after being forced to flee.

“Everyone has the right to seek safety, but reaching that safe space is only the start.”

To view the Gallery of the (New) Home exhibition or submit a photograph, visit www.unrefugees.org.uk/home or search #WithRefugees #WhatHomeMeans on Twitter.

