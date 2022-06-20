What the papers say – June 20

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What the papers say – June 20

By Press Association
June 20, 2022, 2:00 am
The front pages for the beginning of the week are led by the rail strike which is set to hit Britain as tens of thousands of staff plan to walk out in a dispute over pay, conditions and job losses.

The biggest rail shutdown in 30 years will start tonight, Metro writes, warning that commuters will be left “scrambling for the last train home”.

The i says industrial actions will continue until autumn.

The Daily Telegraph similarly warns the strike may last six months as disputes cause a “war of attrition”.

Major trade unions are urging the Government to find a solution before the strikes begin, The Independent reports.

The Guardian writes of growing anger as ministers “refuse to join (a) last-ditch effort to halt rail strikes”.

The Daily Mail splash says Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has refused to condemn the strike action which will “cause chaos and cost businesses hundreds of millions of pounds”.

The Sun declares that the strike action is “returning this country to the 1970s”.

The Times and the Daily Mirror report teachers and doctors are threatening to join the strikes with the rail union boss backing calls for a general walk-out.

The Daily Express carries a warning from the Transport Secretary to Labour that voters “won’t forget” its reluctance to condemn the strike.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times reports that City of London bosses have warned that the UK is facing a damaging recession later this year and that managers lack the experience to deal with the economic shock.

And the Daily Star splash has forecasters saying that a “Spanish plume summer” could hit the UK and last well into September, bringing temperatures of over 28C and lasting several days for some parts of the country.

