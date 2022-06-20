Two rescued after motor cruiser catches fire and sinks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Two rescued after motor cruiser catches fire and sinks

By Press Association
June 20, 2022, 12:52 pm Updated: June 20, 2022, 2:06 pm
A motor cruiser which caught fire and sank outside Portsmouth Harbour (GAFIRS/PA)
A motor cruiser which caught fire and sank outside Portsmouth Harbour (GAFIRS/PA)

Two people have been rescued after their motor cruiser caught fire and sank.

The skipper of the 38ft (11.5m) craft issued a mayday call at 3.22pm on Sunday June 19 after the blaze broke out while the vessel was outside Portsmouth Harbour in Hampshire.

The Gosport Lifeboat and the Bembridge RNLI Lifeboat were both scrambled to assist the cruiser.

A spokesman for the Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (Gafirs) said its boat was on the scene within six minutes.

He said: “They found the people on board, in lifejackets, standing on the outer edges of the vessel as flames started to take hold inside.

“Two nearby yachts had also responded to the call and were standing by, but could not get close enough due to the sea state and plumes of smoke.

“Gosport Lifeboat quickly recovered both people to the safety of the lifeboat and then took the vessel under tow, away from the busy shipping channel and into shallower water.”

Duty coxswain Pete Byford said: “Thankfully we were on duty with the lifeboat today and out training, as it was only a matter of minutes from our arrival until the vessel was completely engulfed in flames.

Motor cruiser fire
The motor cruiser became engulfed in flames (GAFIRS/PA)

“The crew on board the vessel had done everything they should: immediately calling for help, wearing their PPE equipment and being ready for the lifeboat to arrive.’

The two crew members were taken by the Bembridge RNLI Lifeboat to Chichester Harbour in West Sussex, where the vessel had been based.

The Gafirs spokesman said flares and gas cylinders on board the motor cruiser started to explode and, despite a duty fire tug being tasked to fight the blaze, the vessel was engulfed by the flames before it sank.

He added: “Gosport Lifeboat then assisted the tug in retrieving the fuel tanks, which had been carrying 1,800 litres of diesel, and other debris from the sunken vessel to minimise any environmental damage.”

