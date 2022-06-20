Mother of girl killed 30 years ago breaks down as man accused denies murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Mother of girl killed 30 years ago breaks down as man accused denies murder

By Press Association
June 20, 2022, 1:18 pm
Nikki Allan was seven when she was killed (Northumbria Police/PA)
Nikki Allan was seven when she was killed (Northumbria Police/PA)

The mother of a primary schoolgirl who was stabbed and beaten to death almost 30 years ago broke down in tears as a man accused of her murder denied the charge.

Nikki Allan, seven, was found dead in a derelict building after going missing near her family home in Sunderland on October 7 1992.

Nikki Allan murder
David Thomas Boyd has been charged with the murder of schoolgirl Nikki Allan in October 1992 (Northumbria Police/PA)

David Thomas Boyd, 54, of Norton, Teesside, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court via a videolink from prison for a 25-minute hearing.

Wearing a mask over his chin, he pleaded not guilty when the clerk read out the charge.

Nikki’s mother Sharon Henderson sat in the public gallery, backed by well-wishers.

She burst into tears when the charge was read out, was consoled by supporters and the court usher gave her a tissue.

Judge Paul Sloan QC adjourned the case and said the trial, which could last up to six weeks, will take place in either January or April.

Boyd was remanded in custody ahead of the trial.

Nikki had been at her grandparents’ flat before she vanished and a desperate search was launched when she failed to make return to her own home in the same block.

The following morning she was found inside the then-derelict Old Exchange Building after her coat and shoes were spotted. She had been stabbed 37 times.

