Helicopter crashes into field By Press Association June 20, 2022, 1:52 pm A helicopter has crashed into a field near Burton in Lonsdale, North Yorkshire Police said (Joe Giddens/PA)

A helicopter has crashed into a field, police said. North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened off Bentham Road near Burton in Lonsdale shortly before midday. Emergency services are at the scene of an incident off Bentham Road near Burton in Lonsdale, where a helicopter has crashed into a field.The incident happened shortly before midday.People are strongly urged to avoid the area. No further information is available at this time. pic.twitter.com/hIiU71rTza— North Yorkshire Police (@NYorksPolice) June 20, 2022 The force said on Twitter that people are "strongly urged to avoid the area". Burton in Lonsdale is a farming area close to the border with Lancashire and Cumbria.