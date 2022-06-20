Ireland recalled as the ‘El Dorado of western Europe’ for gold items

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Ireland recalled as the ‘El Dorado of western Europe’ for gold items

By Press Association
June 20, 2022, 4:18 pm
Dr Greer Ramsey, Curator of Archaeology at National Museums NI (Peter Morrison/PA)
Dr Greer Ramsey, Curator of Archaeology at National Museums NI (Peter Morrison/PA)

Ireland has been recalled as the El Dorado of western Europe for the quality and quantity of goldwork during the Bronze Age.

The comment came as the first six of 10 cases of potential treasure were considered at Belfast Coroner’s Court.

They were the first treasure trove inquests to be heard in several years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Items considered included a Bronze Age gold ring, a sleeve fastener, flat axes, an Agnus Dei pendant and medieval silver coins – all found by people using metal detectors with the permission of the landowner.

The final hearing of the day heard how Christopher Martin found the sleeve fastener around seven inches under the surface while using a metal detector in a field close to Narrow Water in Co Down on September 8, 2019.

It has been dated to around 3,000 years old, estimated to have been made between 950-800BC.

The item was described as “relatively small”, around 3cms in length, consisting of a semi-circular bow at either end, with a curved fastener.

Greer Ramsey, curator of archaeology at National Museums Northern Ireland, said it was a piece of prehistoric Bronze Age gold jewellery.

He described the gold content as 83%, with 12% silver and 4% copper.

“This is really, really good quality gold,” he said.

“There are probably in the region of 100 sleeves fasteners from Ireland, and it is an exclusively Irish type, we’re not finding these objects on the continent.

“The goldsmiths in Ireland had a good reputation for producing high quality gold work. Ireland at one stage was called the El Dorado of western Europe because of the quality and quantity of the gold work.

“The term sleeve fastener is an antiquarian term, and became more popular in the 1960s. The idea was that it maybe acted perhaps like a cufflink, used to go through two slits and hold the cloak closed together, but we don’t know exactly how it worked.”

Coroner Anne-Louise Toal described it as a very beautiful piece, and declared it as treasure.

Earlier, three lots of items found by another metal detector enthusiast, Ryan Shiels, were declared to be treasure.

He described how it has been a hobby for him for around six years, usually going out three days a week weather permitting.

On April 3, 2019, he found a piece of a Bronze Age gold ring in a field close to the Co Down coast just south of Downpatrick.

On April 10, in the same field, he found 12 medieval silver coins.

And when he returned to the same field on April 15, he found more silver coins.

He also found four axes in the townland of Corbally, Co Down on March 5, 2020 and February 18, 2022.

Mr Ramsey described the broken piece of the gold ring as like a broken section of a polo mint, adding it was analysed as 69% gold, 24% silver and 4% copper.

He said it was dated to around 1290-104BC and may potentially have been hair rings, as seen on wigs on Egyptian tombs or an earring or nose ring.

The axes were also dated to the Bronze Age.

Of the other items, Mr Ramsey said the 21 silver coins include 15 silver pennies marked with Edward II and six silver groats with Edward III. He said they dated between 1279-1377.

He said why coins were buried remains a matter of speculation, perhaps buried at times of trouble in times before banks.

He described Anglo-Norman settlement in the area, with a 12th century motte, and two medieval tower houses.

Meanwhile, the Agnus Dei pendant was found in Lisnamallard, Co Fermanagh on November 13, 2018.

Mr Ramsey described it as around 3cms in diameter bearing the symbol of the lamb of God, and likely to have been intended to be worn on a chain or piece of leather around the neck.

He said it was measured as having a silver content of around 89%, adding it was probably made around the 15th or the 16th century.

“Agnus Dei pendants were originally designed to hold the wax from what are known as pastoral candles… the candles symbolised the light of Christ and they were lit at Easter on Holy Saturday and extinguished on Easter Sunday. The wax was believed to hold some kind of symbolism and power,” he said.

“The pendant is intended to be sealed but when you shake it now it rattles a little bit so we are guessing the internal contents are part of the dried wax.

“Perhaps this was a pendant belonging to a pilgrim who was travelling to St Patrick’s Purgatory in Lough Derg, Co Donegal.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal