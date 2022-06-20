40 photos of William in celebration of his milestone 40th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

40 photos of William in celebration of his milestone 40th birthday

By Press Association
June 20, 2022, 7:03 pm
Diana with William at Wimbledon (PA)
Diana with William at Wimbledon (PA)

Forty photos charting the Duke of Cambridge’s life have been compiled to celebrate his 40th birthday.

William, who reaches the milestone on Tuesday, is pictured through the years from his debut as a newborn baby in his mother’s arms and as a toddler trying to walk, to his role as a family man and future king.

The Prince and Princess of Wales amuse baby Prince William in the grounds of Government House in Auckland, New Zealand in 1983
The Prince and Princess of Wales amuse baby Prince William in the grounds of Government House in Auckland, New Zealand in 1983 (PA)
William with his family on the Palace balcony during the Platinum Jubilee
William with his family on the Palace balcony during the Platinum Jubilee (Chris Jackson/PA)

The images, from the PA news agency’s photo archive, show the second in line to the throne on family holidays with the Prince and Princess of Wales and playing bicycle polo with Prince Harry.

He is pictured studying at university, in his military uniform at Sandhurst and as an air ambulance helicopter pilot.

The Waleses prepare for a cycling trip in Tresco during their holiday in the Scilly Isles in 1989
The Waleses prepare for a cycle ride in Tresco during their holiday in the Scilly Isles in 1989 (PA)
William after his St Andrew's graduation ceremony in 2005
William after his St Andrews graduation ceremony in 2005 (David Cheskin/PA)

Among the images is one of William on his first official royal tour when he joined his parents on a six-week trip to Australia and New Zealand when he was just nine months old in 1983.

In 2006, he is captured smirking as his grandmother the Queen makes a remark while inspecting him and his fellow cadets during a passing out parade at Sandhurst.

The Queen inspects the graduates, including Prince William, in the Sovereign's Parade at Sandhurst in 2006
The Queen inspects the graduates, including Prince William, in the Sovereign’s Parade at Sandhurst in 2006 (Lewis Whyld/PA)
The Duke of Cambridge starting his job with the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA
The Duke of Cambridge starting his job with the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) in 2015 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Times of joy show William announcing his engagement to his former university flatmate Kate Middleton, now the Duchess of Cambridge.

The newlywed pair took to the Palace balcony on their wedding day in 2011, and introduced their first born, Prince George, to the world outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital in London in 2013.

Prince William and Kate Middleton during their engagement photocall in 2010 (John Stillwell/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London, with their newborn son, Prince George in 2013
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in London with their newborn son Prince George in 2013 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

But William has also experienced great sadness, with the death of Diana, Princess of Wales in a car crash in 1997.

The duke and his younger brother the Duke of Sussex, who have a long-reported rift, came together briefly last year to unveil the statue they commissioned in her honour.

Diana's funeral in 1997
William with his uncle, brother and father at Diana’s funeral in 1997 (Sean Dempsey/PA)
The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex unveiling a statue they commissioned of their mother in 2021
The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex unveiling a statue they commissioned of their mother in 2021 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Other photos from over the years show William in a camouflaged military helmet tackling an assault course during a Sport Relief mile run in 2006, trying out a motorbike at the Isle of Man TT in 2018 and on tour with Kate to Pakistan in 2019.

Prince William during a Sport Relief mile run in 2006
Prince William during a Sport Relief mile run in 2006 (Chris Young/PA)
The duke at the Isle of Man TT
The duke at the Isle of Man TT (Peter Byrne/PA)

Prince William Arthur Philip Louis of Wales was born second in line to the throne at St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, at 9.03pm on June 21 1982.

He weighed 7lb 1oz and was the firstborn son of the Prince and the Princess of Wales.

Prince Harry and Prince William take a break whilst playing in the bicycle part of the Jockeys v Eventers Charity polo match
Prince Harry and Prince William take a break while playing in the bicycle part of the Jockeys v Eventers charity polo match in 2002 (Barry Batchelor/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to a settlement of the Kalash people in Chitral, Pakistan
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to a settlement of the Kalash people in Chitral, Pakistan (Samir Hussein/PA)

William was made the Duke of Cambridge by the Queen on the morning of his wedding.

He is expected to become King William V when he eventually accedes to the throne as monarch.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal