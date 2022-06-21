Nasa fuels moon rocket for first time in countdown rehearsal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nasa fuels moon rocket for first time in countdown rehearsal

By Press Association
June 21, 2022, 8:40 am
Nasa’s Space Launch System rocket and Orion crew capsule (Nasa via AP)
Nasa has fuelled its huge moon rocket for the first time and carried out a critical countdown test, despite a fuel line leak.

This was Nasa’s fourth crack at the all-important dress rehearsal, the last major milestone before the moon rocket’s long-awaited launch debut.

The previous attempts in April were thwarted by a fuel leak, as well as stuck valves and other technical issues.

Another leak – this time in an external fuel line – almost curtailed Monday’s test at Kennedy Space Centre. But Nasa managers decided to carry out the countdown test anyway.

Launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson said they pushed ahead to see “how the team performed, how the hardware performed, and they both performed very well”.

Engineers wanted to get all the way down to the nine-second mark – just short of engine firing – to validate all the systems and procedures. However, it cut off at 29 seconds.

Nasa spokesman Derrol Nail said it was not immediately known why the countdown stopped.

Earlier, nearly one million gallons of super-cold liquid hydrogen and oxygen were loaded into the 322ft rocket known as the Space Launch System (SLS).

Florida Supermoon
Last week’s Strawberry Supermoon sets in front of the Nasa Artemis rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard on pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Centre (AP)

The testing delays have pushed the actual launch – with an empty Orion capsule flying around the moon and back – to the end of August at the earliest. This test flight is crucial before astronauts climb aboard.

Mr Blackwell-Thompson said it was too early to say what Nasa’s next step might be.

The second SLS flight, planned for 2024, would send a crew around the moon and back. The third mission – no earlier than 2025 – would have astronauts actually landing on the moon.

Astronauts last walked on the moon in 1972 during Nasa’s Apollo programme. The new programme is named Artemis, Apollo’s twin sister in Greek mythology.

