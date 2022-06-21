Guide Dogs launches scheme to provide free iPads to children with sight loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Guide Dogs launches scheme to provide free iPads to children with sight loss

By Press Association
June 21, 2022, 10:38 am
The new Apple iPad Pro which has been unveiled at a live show in San Francisco (PA)
The charity Guide Dogs is to provide iPads for up to 2,500 children in the UK with vision impairment as part of a scheme to boost connectivity and independence in children with sight loss.

The Tech for All service is rolling out officially following a successful pilot scheme last year.

That pilot saw almost 5,000 iPhone and iPad devices given to children aged between three and 18 with a vision impairment, as well as the support of a specially created digital learning experience.

Guide Dogs said the pilot was found to significantly improve children’s confidence, creativity and independence, with their own research into the initial scheme finding that on average a child’s autonomy increased by 18%, engagement by 13% and sociability by 5%.

Emma Foulds, director of marketing and strategy at Guide Dogs, said: “We know from our research how important access to technology is and Tech for All is designed to empower children with sight loss with the tools they need to be more engaged, confident and keep pace with peers.

“Whether it is FaceTiming with friends, playing games, reading or learning, the accessibility features on an iPad can be key to unlocking the world for a child with a vision impairment; discovering their passions and maximising their potential.”

The charity said it chose the iPad for the scheme because of its range of built-in accessibility features. This allowed children to use the same device as their friends, while also customising it for their own accessibility needs.

The Apple device includes tools which enable users to use voice commands to navigate and interact with their iPad, as well as tools to make text larger, zoom in on and magnify the screen to help users see more of what’s on the screen, as well as have text read to them rather than reading it.

The Tech for All scheme is now open to every child in the UK aged between three and 18 with a vision impairment, and applications for a free device can be made at www.guidedogs.org.uk/techforall.

