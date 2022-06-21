In Pictures: May Ball returns as Cambridge students mark end of exams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

In Pictures: May Ball returns as Cambridge students mark end of exams

By Press Association
June 21, 2022, 11:19 am
Students from Cambridge University make their way home (Joe Giddens/PA)
Students from Cambridge University make their way home (Joe Giddens/PA)

Students at the University of Cambridge have celebrated the end of exams with the traditional May Ball.

The first Trinity May Ball was held in 1866, with the tradition quickly spreading to other colleges, but events were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Monday evening and long into the wee small hours of Tuesday morning, the tradition resumed with students dressed up for the occasion, although some were looking more dishevelled on the walk home after a night of revelry.

Cambridge University May Balls
Students from Cambridge University make their way home (Joe Giddens/PA)
Cambridge University May Balls
The festivities mark the end of the academic year at a May Ball in Trinity College (Joe Giddens/PA)
Cambridge University May Balls
Students from Cambridge University are marking the end of studying for a while at least (Joe Giddens/PA)
Cambridge University May Balls
Students make their way home (Joe Giddens/PA)

Organisers of this year’s 156th anniversary event said it would enjoy the “rich tradition” of “delightful music, inspiring fireworks and enchanting cuisine”.

Guests, who paid at least £330 for a sought-after double ticket to Monday’s event, were promised “Cambridge’s best Ball, an unrivalled showcase of revelry, unlimited food and drink, a stunning fireworks display, and a myriad of entertainments from chart-topping stars to world-class comedians to the finest classical and jazz musicians”.

Cambridge University May Balls
Some revellers got a lift home (Joe Giddens/PA)
Cambridge University May Balls
It was a mid-morning finish to the festivities for some (Joe Giddens/PA)
Cambridge University May Balls
Students from Cambridge University (Joe Giddens/PA_
Cambridge University May Balls
Studies are over for the year (Joe Giddens/PA)
Cambridge University May Balls
General view of the Trinity May Ball (Joe Giddens/PA)

The ball has been held every year since 1866, apart from 1910, when King Edward VII died, during the Second World War between 1939 and 1945, and in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A series of balls held to mark the end of term are hosted by various colleges.

Despite now taking place in June they are still called the May Balls as that is when they were originally held.

Cambridge University May Balls
Students enjoying the Trinity May Ball (Joe Giddens/PA)
Cambridge University May Balls
General view of the Trinity May Ball (Joe Giddens/PA)
Cambridge University May Balls
Students from Cambridge University take a break from the revelling (Joe Giddens/PA)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal