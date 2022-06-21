Prince George held cake sale over concern for endangered animals in Africa

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Prince George organised a cake sale during lockdown to raise money for a conservation charity.

Charlie Mayhew, chief executive of Tusk, told GB News that the royal youngster, who turns nine next month, wrote a “very sweet card about it” telling of his concern for endangered animals in Africa.

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte ride in a carriage to Trooping the Colour during the Jubilee celebrations (Aaron Chown/PA)

George’s father the Duke of Cambridge is patron of Tusk and is a prominent campaigner on environmental issues.

Mr Mayhew told GB News: “Prince George very sweetly did a little cake sale to raise money for Tusk during lockdown and wrote a very sweet card about it, clearly demonstrating his concern for Africa’s wildlife.”

William has spoken publicly of how he is not willing to look his children in the eye and tell them his was the generation that let wildlife such as elephants and tigers go extinct “on our watch”.

The Duke of Cambridge at the Tusk Conservation Awards (Toby Melville/PA)

“It’s heartbreaking to think that by the time my children, George, Charlotte and Louis are in their 20s, elephants, rhinos and tigers might well be extinct in the wild,” he said in 2018.

He added some of rhinos he saw on a trip to Africa “are so threatened they have more bodyguards than I do”.

Tusk declined to reveal how much third in line to the throne George raised from his cake sale venture.

George had a front row seat at the Queen’s Jubilee this month, taking to the balcony with his family, celebrating in the royal box at the concert and the pageant, and riding in a carriage procession for the first time.