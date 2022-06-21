Malorie Blackman becomes first young adult author to be awarded PEN Pinter Prize

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Malorie Blackman becomes first young adult author to be awarded PEN Pinter Prize

By Press Association
June 21, 2022, 11:54 am Updated: June 21, 2022, 6:50 pm
Malorie Blackman has been awarded the PEN Pinter Prize for 2022 (Paul Akinrinlola/PA)
British author Malorie Blackman has become the first children’s and young adult writer to be awarded the PEN Pinter Prize.

The 60-year-old has written more than 70 novels, including the popular Noughts And Crosses series.

The London-born author follows in the footsteps of Tsitsi Dangarembga, Margaret Atwood and Salman Rushdie, all of whom have previously been awarded the annual literary prize, which was launched in 2009 by human rights organisation English PEN.

The award was created in 2009 in memory of Nobel Literature Prize-winning playwright Harold Pinter.

Blackman will receive the prize in a ceremony co-hosted by the British Library in October.

The PEN Pinter Prize will also be shared with an International Writer of Courage – a writer who is active in defence of freedom of expression, often at risk to their own safety.

The co-winner will be selected by Blackman from a shortlist of cases supported by English PEN and the recipient will be announced at the award ceremony in October.

Speaking about winning the award, Blackman said: “I am truly honoured and more than a little stunned to be the recipient of the 2022 PEN Pinter Prize.

“I have long admired Harold Pinter for his courage and dedication to human rights and social justice, and have always believed in the power of the creative arts to connect and communicate with others.

“I especially believe in the power of fiction to shine a spotlight on the truth and feel truly blessed that I predominantly write for the most discerning, honest audience – young adults and children.

“Thank you English PEN for considering me a worthy recipient of this award.”

Blackman, who held the position of Children’s Laureate from 2013 to 2015, was chosen as the PEN Pinter Prize winner by this year’s judging panel – English PEN chairwoman Ruth Borthwick, writer and broadcaster Margaret Busby, and writer and translator Daniel Hahn.

Speaking about the decision, Borthwick said: “This is the first time the PEN Pinter Prize has been awarded to a writer for young people so you’d expect them to be exceptional.

“Malorie Blackman has transformed the world of writing for young adults. Her work never talks down, and her readers have responded by taking her to their hearts.

“Malorie has created dynamic imaginary worlds in which her protagonists are living with and challenging issues of injustice in a way that is totally engaging as she is above all a wonderful storyteller.”

Blackman’s hugely popular young adult Noughts And Crosses novel series was adapted by the BBC, with the second series airing earlier this year, in April.

Noughts + Crosses
Jack Rowan and Masali Baduza in the BBC adaptation of Noughts And Crosses (Ilze Kitshoff/Mammoth Screen/BBC/PA)

The books are set in a society divided by racism, in which Sephy is a Cross, a member of the dark-skinned ruling class, and Callum is a Nought, a “colourless” member of the underclass who were once slaves to the Crosses.

Jack Rowan and Masali Baduza portray the characters of Stephy and Callum in the screen adaptation.

Busby said: “I am delighted to concur with my fellow judges in awarding the 2022 Pinter Prize to Malorie Blackman.

“Her commitment to the fact that young adult reading, as well as exciting the imagination, can shape a lifelong ethical engagement with issues concerning social and political justice – such as racism and cultural difference – is outstanding.

“For more than two decades she has delivered visionary and challenging work that resonates far beyond the written page.”

– Malorie Blackman was made an OBE in 2008 for her services to children’s literature.

