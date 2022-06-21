Microsoft’s Outlook email service hit by outage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Microsoft's Outlook email service hit by outage

By Press Association
June 21, 2022, 12:36 pm Updated: June 21, 2022, 5:04 pm
Microsoft’s Outlook email platform has been hit by service issues(Microsoft/PA)
Microsoft’s Outlook email platform is continuing to face problems for some users, after being hit by service issues earlier on Tuesday, which knocked the service offline for some.

The company has confirmed the problem and said it is working to fix it, with no other services currently appearing to be affected, but said some Outlook users continued to be impacted several hours later.

According to Microsoft’s own service status website, some Outlook users “may be unable to access their mailboxes via any connection method” and may encounter “delays sending, receiving or accessing email messages”.

In its most recent update on the site, Microsoft said it now planned to restart the infrastructure causing the problem in an attempt to fully rectify the issue.

“We’re continuing to see improvement in service availability, but some users are still experiencing impact,” Microsoft said.

“We’re restarting the infrastructure that serves user requests, to resolve the remaining impact and fully restore service.”

The company also confirmed that the issue was no longer specific to some users in Europe, but was affecting people around the world.

Earlier, the company said it had identified the source of the issue, which was its “traffic management infrastructure”, which Microsoft said was “not working as expected”.

The firm said it had “successfully routed traffic to an alternate traffic management method”, which had improved service, but some users continue to be affected.

According to the website monitoring service Down Detector, affected users said they were seeing messages telling them they have been unable to connect to a server, and are struggling to connect to the service from a range of devices.

The monitoring service showed it began receiving reports of problems at about 9am on Tuesday, but reported issues in the UK had dropped substantially by late Tuesday.

The outage appears to be unrelated to an issue at web infrastructure firm Cloudflare, which took a large number of popular websites offline earlier on Tuesday.

Cloudflare said the problem has now been resolved.

