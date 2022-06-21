Queen awarded Canterbury Cross by archbishop for ‘unstinting’ service to church

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen awarded Canterbury Cross by archbishop for ‘unstinting’ service to church

By Press Association
June 21, 2022, 4:33 pm Updated: June 21, 2022, 4:50 pm
The Queen receives the Archbishop of Canterbury at Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Queen receives the Archbishop of Canterbury at Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Queen has been presented in person with a special Canterbury Cross for her “unstinting service” to the Church of England over the last 70 years.

The 96-year-old head of state held a face-to-face audience with the Archbishop of Canterbury at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

The Most Rev Justin Welby gave the Queen the small silver cross, inspired by a 9th century Saxon brooch and incorporating a triquetra pattern, as a “heartfelt symbol” of the church’s “love, loyalty and affection”.

It was a tribute to her outstanding service to the Church of England, and in honour of her Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen, wearing her glasses and dressed in a cream dress decorated with a pattern of large pink flowers, was photographed standing as she was shown the cross.

The monarch, who is facing ongoing mobility issues, shook hands with the archbishop, who wore purple clerical robes, as he entered the Oak Room sitting room in the Berkshire castle.

The Queen's Canterbury Cross
The Queen’s Canterbury Cross (Lambeth Palace/PA)

Presented in a vivid red box and attached to a blue ribbon, the cross was specially crafted for its royal recipient with platinum inserts in recognition of her milestone 70 years on the throne.

The Queen, who has a deep Christian faith, is Supreme Governor of the Church of England and Defender of the Faith.

In the citation for the cross, which was also given to the Queen as a framed piece of calligraphy, the archbishop praised the monarch and hailed “her care for the unity of her people and the welfare of the least fortunate” as a “constant inspiration to the whole church”.

The Queen’s life was “an example of a Christian life well led,” he said.

The citation read: “Throughout her reign, Her Majesty has duly upheld both the Christian religion and the Church of England in her roles as Defender of the Faith and Supreme Governor of the Church of England.

“Whether in the formality of opening sessions of General Synod or the more intimate context of her personal addresses to the nation and Commonwealth at Christmas, Her Majesty has made manifest her own deep faith and its relevance to all that she undertakes.

“Her subtle understanding of the changing position of the Established Church in England has sustained and encouraged laity and clergy alike.

“Her care for the unity of her people and the welfare of the least fortunate have been a constant inspiration to the whole Church. Hers is an example of the Christian life well led.

The Archbishop's citation
The archbishop’s citation (Lambeth Palace/PA)

“This presentation of the Canterbury Cross is a heartfelt symbol of the love, loyalty and affection in which the Church of England holds Her Majesty and it represents the recognition and gratitude of her whole Church for her seventy years of unstinting service. God Save The Queen!”

The Canterbury Cross is presented each year as part of the annual Lambeth Awards to a small number of recipients who have shown outstanding service to the church.

The cross’s design is inspired by a Saxon brooch which was found in Canterbury in 1867 and dates from around 850AD.

It incorporates the motif of a triquetra pattern: a three-cornered knot, symbolising the Christian Trinity, on each of its four curved arms.

The tips of the arms suggest arcs of a single circle, giving the overall effect of a round wheel.

The calligraphic citation was produced by Margot Riordan-Eva, Lambeth Palace’s calligrapher, who was taught calligraphy by Benedictine nuns at school.

The Queen had a busy start to June as the nation celebrated her jubilee during a four-day weekend of festivities.

