PCSO left with serious injuries after ‘targeted attack’ in Esher

By Press Association
June 21, 2022, 11:48 pm
A Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) has been left with serious injuries after being stabbed in a “targeted attack”.

She was attacked at around 2.05pm while walking through Old Church Path on her way from Elmbridge Police Station.

The suspect is believed to have fled the scene in the direction of Esher Park Avenue.

He is described as white, aged 14-15 years old, and of slim build.

Surrey Police said he was wearing black trousers and black footwear with a black hooded top and a surgical face mask.

Two 15-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

In a statement, Detective Inspector Gareth Hicks said: “We do not believe this to be a terror-related incident, but we do believe this was a targeted attack as the PCSO was wearing parts of her uniform at the time.

“We would like to speak to anyone who may have seen someone matching the suspect’s description or witnessed three young men on a moped in the areas of Esher and Claygate between 1.30 and 3.50pm this afternoon.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed something, no matter how insignificant, to contact us as soon as they are able.”

Anyone with any information has been urged to contact the police on 101, or by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if they wish to remain anonymous.

