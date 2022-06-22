Three arrested after boxer Amir Khan robbed at gunpoint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK

Three arrested after boxer Amir Khan robbed at gunpoint

By Press Association
June 22, 2022, 9:52 am
Amir Khan was robbed at gunpoint in April (Nick Potts/PA)
Three men have been arrested after former boxing world champion Amir Khan was robbed at gunpoint in east London.

The 35-year-old was with his wife Faryal in Leyton in April when he was approached by two males who threatened him with a gun before stealing his £70,000 watch.

Scotland Yard said three men, aged 25, 34 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of robbery after warrants were executed by detectives on Wednesday morning.

The 25-year-old has also been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, while the 20-year-old has been arrested for this offence and possession of ammunition.

All three remain in custody.

Officers were called to the incident on High Road at 9.15pm on April 18.

No shots were fired and nobody was injured.

Detective Sergeant Lee Warrington of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command said: “Tackling robbery is a key priority for the Met and these arrests demonstrate our commitment to taking those intent on using violence, or the threat of violence, off of our streets.”

