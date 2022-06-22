Kent LGBT pride parade ditches vehicle floats to be more climate friendly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kent LGBT pride parade ditches vehicle floats to be more climate friendly

By Press Association
June 22, 2022, 1:59 pm Updated: June 22, 2022, 2:48 pm
The Margate Pride event is in its seventh year following a hiatus for the pandemic (PA)
The Margate Pride event is in its seventh year following a hiatus for the pandemic (PA)

A Kent LGBT pride event says it is ditching traditional vehicle floats to ensure the event is as climate-friendly as possible.

Margate Pride is being held for the seventh year on August 13 and its parade through the seaside town will return after two years of more low-key celebrations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, the Margate Pride parade will begin from the Oval Bandstand and Lawns in Cliftonville and march to the town’s main sands – but there will be no vehicles included in the parade.

Amy Redmond, one of the organisers behind Margate Pride, explained: “As part of our environmental commitment, we are organising a no-float parade. This does not apply to those with mobility issues of course.

“Vehicles are not needed to show our commitment to LGBTQIA+ rights and share the love.

Past Margate Pride parade events in Thanet, Kent.
Margate Pride is in its seventh year (PA)

“We also want to connect more to Pride’s roots as a protest march. While there are still inequalities in the world for LGBTQIA+ people, this is an opportunity to show solidarity.

“From small beginnings, Margate Pride is blossoming into a nationally known, must-attend, fabulous, queer, grassroots pride, building an international reputation as the welcoming, alternative pride to be at.

“Now in its seventh year, Margate Pride has doubled in size each year, presenting an authentic, arts and culture-based festival for the whole community to get involved in.

“(This year’s) pride will see a two-week-long, queer, arts festival, culminating in the joyful pride procession where everyone is welcome to celebrate all of Thanet’s queerness and LGBTQIA+ life.

“Set in the camp seaside town of Margate, the festival is known as an authentic, grassroots celebration, drawing together diverse elements of the community, with everyone from the local RNLI and other emergency services to local artists, community groups and activists joining together to support the cause.

“Free to attend and open to all, Margate Pride is the festival with heart.”

Margate Pride also expects participants including any businesses or groups holding stalls “to align with its environmental and sustainability policy to reduce, reuse, and recycle”.

That includes measures such as only using biodegradable glitter, no smoke, paint or glitter bombs, no stickers or single use handouts, no releasing of balloons, and the use of compostable crockery and cutlery.

While the Margate Pride event culminates with the parade, events at Margate’s gay bar Sundowners and a performance from pop group Sugababes at the Dreamland amusement park, there will be a two-week programme of events held from August 5 to 20.

The programme includes an LGBT exhibit at Turner Contemporary art gallery, a photographic exhibition shown in multiple High Street shop windows, a night of queer cinema at the town’s Tom Thumb Theatre, a quiz at Cliftonville Community Hall with a round judged by BBC2 ceramics designer Keith Brymer Jones.

For more information visit the Margate Pride website.

