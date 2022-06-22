Hormones linked to sleep apnoea and snoring in postmenopausal women – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hormones linked to sleep apnoea and snoring in postmenopausal women – study

By Press Association
June 22, 2022, 7:02 pm
Hormones linked to sleep apnoea and snoring in postmenopausal women – study (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Hormones may be linked with breathing issues while asleep and snoring in postmenopausal women, new research suggests.

According to the study, middle-aged women with low levels of the sex hormones oestrogen and progesterone are more likely to snore and to report symptoms of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA).

Researchers suggest adjusting female sex hormones might be a way to reduce the high prevalence of the condition.

The prevalence of obstructive sleep apnoea — in which breathing stops and starts during sleep – is known to be higher in women after menopause.

But until now, no study has examined whether this is the result of altered sex hormone levels.

The study authors said: “Female sex hormones are crucial for health and disease, and especially after menopause the hormone status should be considered to develop holistic treatment strategies.”

They conclude: “Middle-aged women with low serum oestrogen and progesterone levels are more likely to and report symptoms of obstructive sleep apnoea.”

In the new study, researchers analysed data from 774 women aged 40 to 67 in the European Community Respiratory Health Survey, conducted in seven countries between 2010 and 2012.

They had answered questionnaires on their respiratory health, women’s health factors, lifestyle and sleep, and gave blood samples for hormone analysis.

Of the sample, 551 (71.2%) had been told they snored, and 411 of those women also reported other symptoms of sleep apnoea.

Among all women, a doubling of concentrations of the hormone oestrone was associated with 19% decreased odds of snoring.

While a doubling of progesterone levels was associated with 9% decreased odds of snoring, the study found.

Among snorers, a doubling of the concentrations of three oestrogens was associated with 17% to 23% decreased odds of women having been told they breathe irregularly during sleep.

The research also found that a doubling of progesterone concentration, among snorers, was associated with 12% decreased odds of having woken with a choking sensation in the previous year.

Researchers say further studies are needed to confirm the findings published in the PLoS One journal.

