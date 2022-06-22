Residents describe ‘exciting but scary’ moment sinkhole swallows up street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Residents describe ‘exciting but scary’ moment sinkhole swallows up street

By Press Association
June 22, 2022, 7:50 pm
Liam Edwards, who lives on Leysdown Avenue, said he heard a massive thud as part of the road next to his collapsed (Liam Edwards/PA)
Residents have described the “exciting but scary” moment a huge sinkhole swallowed up part of a street in south-east London.

The road surface on Martens Avenue, Bexleyheath, began cracking and collapsed at around 9pm on Tuesday, locals said.

Darren, who chose not to give his last name, said a motorcyclist had a “lucky escape” after his bike fell into the sinkhole, that spans the entire width of the road.

He told the PA news agency: “It happened just outside my house and no one was injured as far as I am aware, thankfully, but the individual on the bike got away with a lucky escape.

“He left the scene before the emergency services arrived.

“It has been pretty exciting but also scary as we have been informed that we might have to be evacuated if things progress.

“The road is still shut, emergency services have left now and it is only Thames Water services remaining.”

The residential road remained closed to traffic and pedestrians on Wednesday.

Liam Edwards, 25, who lives on Leysdown Avenue, said he heard a “massive thud” as part of the neighbouring road collapsed.

Mr Edwards told PA: “I live on the road next to it and I heard a massive thud.

“I saw there was a motorbike inside it and I spoke to one of the neighbours right by it and (he said) he had moved his van just five minutes prior otherwise that would have also been in the hole.

“Nobody was hurt, although it was a scary experience for the ones living opposite it.

“The whole place now has no police presence but you couldn’t get near it if you tried.”

