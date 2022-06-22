Glastonbury at risk of being hit by ‘damaging’ downpours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK

Glastonbury at risk of being hit by ‘damaging’ downpours

By Press Association
June 23, 2022, 12:04 am Updated: June 23, 2022, 11:30 am
Thursday is also set to see more rail strikes, with the poor weather likely to add to travel woes (PA)
Thursday is also set to see more rail strikes, with the poor weather likely to add to travel woes (PA)

Glastonbury is at risk of being hit by “damaging” downpours with thunderstorms set to hit southern England on Thursday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for Thursday, stretching from Sheffield in the North, across the South East and down to Bath in the South West.

Thursday is also set to see more rail strikes, with the poor weather likely to add to travel woes.

Weather warning for thunderstorms
(PA Graphics)

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said: “The only thing that we have to be aware of is there is, an albeit small but not tiny, risk of some intense thundery downpours, particularly tomorrow. Chances of Glastonbury itself actually getting hit by one is very small.

“So hopefully they stay fine.

“The warning talks of the risk of 40 to 60 millimetres of rain falling in just a few hours, large hail, frequent lightning, that kind of thing.

“So it could be quite damaging. But the risk is very small of it actually hitting the Glastonbury site.”

Thursday will also see hot temperatures, he said, with highs of 29C to 30C in the north of England, before dropping over the weekend.

Scotland and Northern Ireland will see dry weather, with the best of the weather towards eastern Scotland.

“Temperatures as we go into the weekend, a little bit lower, still so probably like 19C-20C, that kind of thing on both Saturday and Sunday”, Mr Burkill said.

“So a bit fresher, a bit more comfortable than what we’ve got at the moment.”

