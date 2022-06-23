What the papers say – June 23

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thursday’s newspapers cover mounting concerns from the picket lines about why workers must accept pay cuts.

The Guardian reports talks to avert a second national rail strike “collapsed in rancour as the two sides traded insults in a bitter war of words” as millions of passengers faced another day of disruption.

Guardian front page, Thursday 23 June 2022: Talks to end rail dispute break down in acrimony pic.twitter.com/1yZ890MJoa — Guardian news (@guardiannews) June 22, 2022

Unions are continuing to pile pressure on rail bosses after rail workers in Liverpool were given a 7.1% pay rise by Merseyrail, The Times writes.

Thursday’s TIMES: Unions pile pressure on bosses after 7% pay deal” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/VIjVj5POZm — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) June 22, 2022

The Daily Mirror hits out at “Britain’s fat cat bosses” at the helm of firms facing industrial action who are “taking up to 86 times the average pay of some staff”.

The Financial Times and the Daily Express have Chancellor Rishi Sunak defending the 10% increase to state pensions at the same time the Government told workers across the country to take pay cuts – including teachers who are also now threatening strike action.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 23 June https://t.co/1dyM8QAqnk pic.twitter.com/WAzyHhOJVy — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) June 22, 2022

Teachers going on strike would be “unforgiveable”, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi tells The Daily Telegraph.

📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Teacher strike would be unforgivable, says Zahawi'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/s1kT1pRMtx — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 22, 2022

Elsewhere, Metro, the Daily Mail and the i report that polio has been found in Britain for first time in 40 years.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 'NATIONWIDE POLIO ALERT' 🔴 Inflation? It's worse than COVID for small firms🔴 Visa breakthrough for Ukrainian kids#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/z6WkvjaMhS — Metro (@MetroUK) June 22, 2022

Thursday's front page: Polio found in Britain for first time in 40 years #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/evgJcAWnH4 — i newspaper (@theipaper) June 22, 2022

The Independent carries an exclusive claiming new asylum seekers are being locked up and threatened with deportation to Rwanda despite court challenges raising questions over the legality of planned flights.

Thursday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “New refugees locked up for removal to Rwanda” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/WKmXcpQpYn — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) June 22, 2022

The Sun, meanwhile, says Katie Price has attended her sister’s wedding after “begging” her to move the event forward “in case she goes to prison”.

On tomorrow's front page: Katie Price is bridesmaid at her sister's wedding after begging her to move it forward in case she goes to prison https://t.co/Nban6OUgm7 pic.twitter.com/lwzj2YKac3 — The Sun (@TheSun) June 22, 2022

And the Daily Star writes that a man has been kept captive in his own home by a “psychotic seagull”.