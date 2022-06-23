Man charged with murder over death of woman in 1974 By Press Association June 23, 2022, 7:14 am Detectives investigating the murder of a woman in London almost 50 years ago have charged a man (Peter Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 79-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a woman in London 48 years ago. The body of Eileen Cotter, 22, was found in front of a block of garages behind Hamilton Park, Islington, north London, on the afternoon of 1 June 1974. Her cause of death was strangulation, the Metropolitan Police said, and a murder investigation was launched at the time but no charges were brought. On Wednesday, police arrested John Apelgren, 79, of Bryden Close, in Sydenham, south London, and he was charged later the same day with murder and indecent assault of a different woman. He will appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Three people charged with conspiracy to commit murder in West Midlands Man arrested following death of mother and son released with no further action ‘Torso killer’ accused of murdering woman at New York shopping centre in 1968 Man arrested after woman and child die with stab wounds in north London