Instagram begins testing new age verification tools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Instagram begins testing new age verification tools

By Press Association
June 23, 2022, 11:02 am Updated: June 23, 2022, 11:12 am
(Instagram)
(Instagram)

Instagram is introducing new ways for users to verify their age on the platform as a way of providing more age-appropriate experiences.

The Meta-owned firm said beginning in the US, it was testing tools that would allow users to ask others to vouch for their age or use technology to confirm it based on a video selfie.

As part of the test, when someone attempts to edit their date of birth on the site from under 18 to 18 or over, Instagram will ask them to verify their age by either uploading their ID, recording a video selfie or ask mutual friends to verify their age.

Instagram said it is partnering with British technology firm Yoti on the video selfie verification test, with the firm’s tech able to estimate someone’s age based on facial features and share this with Meta.

Both Meta and Yoti said this data would then be deleted and the technology can not recognise someone’s identity.

The vouching feature will see users asked to nominate three mutual followers to confirm how old the user in question is, with those nominated required to be aged 18 or older, not currently vouching for anyone else and having met “other safeguards we have in place”, Instagram said.

Instagram age verification tools
Rather than a video selfie, users can nominate friends to vouch for them and their age (Instagram)

Online safety campaigners have called for age verification tools to be introduced on social media and other platforms in order to better protect younger users from inappropriate content.

Instagram said this test would help trial potential solutions to the issue.

“Understanding someone’s age online is a complex, industry-wide challenge,” the company said.

“We want to work with others in our industry, and with governments, to set clear standards for age verification online.

“Many people, such as teens, don’t always have access to the forms of ID that make age verification clear and simple. As an industry, we have to explore novel ways to approach the dilemma of verifying someone’s age when they don’t have an ID.

“We still believe an effective way of addressing this problem is for devices or app stores to provide apps with people’s ages, allowing teens to be placed in age-appropriate experiences across all the apps they use.

“In the absence of industry standards or regulation on how to effectively verify age online, we’ve invested in a combination of technologies that are more equitable, provide more options to verify age and that protect the privacy of people using our technologies.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]