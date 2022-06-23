John Lewis worker who stole £45,000 of stock jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
John Lewis worker who stole £45,000 of stock jailed

By Press Association
June 23, 2022, 11:56 am Updated: June 23, 2022, 12:02 pm
A John Lewis stockroom worker who stole more than £45,000 of items and resold them has been jailed (PA)

A John Lewis stockroom worker who stole more than £45,000 of items and sold them online has been jailed.

Lai Uong, 47, of Southfields in Gravesend, Kent, worked at John Lewis in Bluewater Shopping Centre for more than 17 years before an internal investigation was launched into missing stock.

Between October 2017 and June 2018, items from brands including Apple and Samsung vanished.

They included laptops and mobile phones.

As part of an internal investigation, a test purchase was made for some Apple AirPods, which were being sold on an online selling site connected to Uong.

The item was later confirmed to be John Lewis stock.

Officers carried out a search of Uong’s property and found Apple products with a retail value of £33,799.

These were later confirmed to have been John Lewis stock.

As part of the investigation, officers found there had been sales of more than £24,000 of electrical goods on the online selling site.

Lai Uong has been jailed
Lai Uong has been jailed (Kent Police/PA)

Further enquiries were made with the customers who bought the items, requesting serial numbers for the products they purchased.

These items were all confirmed as John Lewis stock with a retail value of £11,799.

In total, the retail value of the stolen stock was £45,598.

Uong admitted handling stolen goods and on Monday he appeared at Woolwich Crown Court, where he was jailed for two years and eight months.

He was also ordered to pay £170 in costs and a Proceeds of Crime Application was launched.

Investigating officer Jacqueline Brown of the Bluewater Police Team said: “After a long and protracted investigation I am pleased with the outcome achieved from the courts, this demonstrates our willingness to get the best possible outcome for the victims and hold offenders to account for their actions.

“His employer placed a lot of trust in him, and not only did he let his employer down but he also lost his job and will now serve time behind bars for handling the stolen items.”

