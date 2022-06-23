‘Fascist’ cell who used 3D printer to make gun parts jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Fascist’ cell who used 3D printer to make gun parts jailed

By Press Association
June 23, 2022, 2:24 pm
A general view of signs for the court houses in Sheffield (Dave Higgens/PA)
Four members of a “fascist” cell who made pistol parts on a 3D printer, encouraged terrorism and celebrated extreme right-wing attacks around the world have been jailed.

Using a Telegram channel called Oaken Hearth, members exchanged terror manuals, shared racist ideology, and posted videos of atrocities including the Christchurch mosque mass murder, jurors were told during an 11-week trial.

An undercover police officer infiltrated the group, leading to the four members being convicted of a total of 18 offences in March.

A partially-constructed 3-D printed firearm was found at the home in Hill Top Walk, Keighley, West Yorkshire, of two of the group, 31-year-old Liam Hall, and his partner Stacey Salmon, 30.

Stacey Salmon (Counter Terrorism Policing North East/PA)

 
Examination by a specialist confirmed that despite being incomplete, the weapon could have proved lethal if fully assembled.

Other weapons were also recovered from the gang, as well as chemicals, practical guides for making explosives and extreme right-wing texts and videos.

Liam Hall (Counter Terrorism Policing North East/PA)

 
Daniel Wright, 30, of Whinfield Avenue, Keighley, West Yorkshire, was found guilty of seven offences including an offence of manufacturing a firearm contrary and was jailed for 12 years at Sheffield Crown Court.
 
Hall was found guilty of an offence of manufacturing a firearm, and possessing a firearm and was jailed for six years.

Daniel Wright (Counter Terrorism Policing North East/PA

Salmon was convicted of possessing a firearm and was jailed for three years.

Samuel Whibley, 29, of Derwen Deg, Menai Bridge, Anglesey, was found guilty of eight terrorism offences including the encouragement of terrorism, and the dissemination of a terrorist publication and was jailed for 10 years.

When the trial began in January, Annabel Darlow QC, prosecuting, said the defendants were members of an “extreme fascist” cell during the first four months of 2021.

Samuel Whibley (Counter Terrorism Policing North East/PA)

After the sentencing, Temporary Detective Chief Superintendent Peter Craig, head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, said: “We work tirelessly to identify individuals who have an extremist mindset and threaten the safety and unity of our diverse communities. 
 
“Anyone found to be engaging in terrorist activity, or violent extremism in any form, can expect to be identified and put before the courts.”

