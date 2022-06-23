Harry Styles’ stalker admits breaching restraining order

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Harry Styles’ stalker admits breaching restraining order

By Press Association
June 23, 2022, 3:42 pm Updated: June 23, 2022, 6:30 pm
FW Pomeroy’s Statue of Justice (Jonathan Brady/PA)
FW Pomeroy's Statue of Justice (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Harry Styles’ stalker has admitted breaching a restraining order after entering the former One Direction star’s house.

Pablo-Diana Orero Tarazaga, 29, was barred from going within 250m of the Watermelon Sugar singer, 28, after being found guilty of stalking in 2019.

Brit Award winner Styles, who recently released number one album Harry’s House, was at his north London property when the Spanish national allegedly forced entry on February 16.

Orero Tarazaga, who identifies as bigender, is said to have pushed a woman, who was working at the address, into a wall, before damaging a plant pot during a scuffle with a security guard.

Harry Styles (Ian West/PA)
Harry Styles (Ian West/PA)

The defendant appeared in the dock at north London’s Wood Green Crown Court on Thursday, wearing a grey tracksuit, to plead guilty to breaching a restraining order.

But Orero Tarazaga denied further charges of common assault, damaging property, a “plant pot belonging to Harry Styles”, and using violence to secure entry to the premises.

“I declare myself guilty for breaching the restraining order and entering the house but not guilty to the assault,” said the defendant.

The court heard Orero Tarazaga is currently being held in hospital and a trial date has been set at the same court for August 1.

Styles played two nights at Wembley Stadium last weekend as part of his rescheduled global Love On Tour show before moving onto Dublin.

Harry’s House was warmly received by critics and lead single As It Was recently claimed its 10th week at number one in the UK.

