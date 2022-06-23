Man arrested following death of mother and son released with no further action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK

Man arrested following death of mother and son released with no further action

By Press Association
June 23, 2022, 9:20 pm
Forensic Officers at the scene in Brookside South, Barnet, north London, after a 37-year-old woman and five-year-old child were found fatally stabbed. The Metropolitan Police said the pair, believed to be mother and son, were pronounced dead at the scene and a 37-year old man, believed to have been known to the victims, has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture date: Tuesday June 21, 2022 (Lucas Cumiskey/PA)
Forensic Officers at the scene in Brookside South, Barnet, north London, after a 37-year-old woman and five-year-old child were found fatally stabbed. The Metropolitan Police said the pair, believed to be mother and son, were pronounced dead at the scene and a 37-year old man, believed to have been known to the victims, has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture date: Tuesday June 21, 2022 (Lucas Cumiskey/PA)

A man arrested after a mother and five-year-old child died with stab wounds in north London has been released by police.

Police and paramedics found a 37-year-old woman and a five-year-old child with stab wounds at an address in Brookside South, Barnet, north London on Tuesday.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

They have now been identified as Yi Chen, a Chinese national, and her son Xing Duan Yuan, who was born in the United Kingdom and had a Chinese passport.

A 37-year-old man, who knew the deceased, had been arrested on suspicion of murder, but was released with no further action, it was said on Thursday.

A post-mortem examination into the death of Yi Chen gave cause of death as stab wounds.

Detective Chief Inspector Claire Hine, leading the investigation, said: “The post-mortem examination on Yi Chen has provided important new information as to the nature of her injuries.

“Following the post-mortem examination, the 37-year-old man who had been arrested in connection with the deaths has been released without further action.

“Nobody else is sought in connection with the two deaths.

“This incident has had a devastating effect on the family of Yi and Duan. We have specially trained officers who are providing support to them where we can.”

A post-mortem examination in respect of Xing Duan Yuan is scheduled for Wednesday next week.

