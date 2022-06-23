Prince of Wales to hail diversity of the Commonwealth as its ‘strength’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Prince of Wales to hail diversity of the Commonwealth as its ‘strength’

By Press Association
June 23, 2022, 10:32 pm
The Prince of Wales (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Prince of Wales (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Prince of Wales is expected to hail the diversity of the Commonwealth as its “strength” in his address at the opening of a summit for Commonwealth leaders.

Charles will tell the prime ministers and presidents gathered from across the globe in the host country of Rwanda, their differences are a positive they can use to “speak up for the values which bind us”.

His speech will be made at the opening of the Commonwealth Head of Government Meeting (Chogm) in Kigali, on the day he meets Prime Minister Boris Johnson after an escalating row of words over Charles’ reported criticism of the Government’s scheme to send asylum seekers to Rwanda.

In his address, Charles is expected to comment on the combined population of Commonwealth nations: “In the diversity of the 2.6 billion people on whose behalf you speak, comes great strength, which you can use, for instance, to speak up for the values which bind us, to invest in a rapid transition to a sustainable future and to create opportunities for our young people.”

Prince of Wales visit to Rwanda
The Prince of Wales walks with Rwanda President Paul Kagame (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The prince’s office Clarence House has refused to be drawn on the comments of Mr Johnson who on Thursday appeared to take a veiled swipe at the prince and those who have attacked plans to forcibly remove migrants to Rwanda.

The prime minister, who has travelled with wife Carrie Johnson to Rwanda to take part in Chogm, said in a broadcast interview he would defend the policy to the heir to the throne during their scheduled meeting over a cup of tea on Friday.

He said: “People need to keep an open mind about the policy, the critics need to keep an open mind about the policy.

“A lot of people can see its obvious merits. So yeah, of course, if I am seeing the prince tomorrow, I am going to be making that point.”

In response, a Clarence House spokesman said: “As we have said previously, we will not be commenting on supposed remarks made in private except to say that The prince is politically neutral.

“Policy is a matter for government.”

Boris Johnson has already struck out at “condescending” opponents of his scheme ahead of talks with the heir to the throne.

Before the opening ceremony in the capital Kigali, Charles, who has been joined by the Duchess of Cornwall, will meet the Rwandan president Paul Kagame and First Lady Jeanette Kagame, Commonwealth Secretary-General Baroness Scotland and Mr Johnson and his wife.

After the “family photo” of world leaders, Charles and Mr Johnson are scheduled to have their catch-up meeting before the prince hosts a celebratory reception for new Commonwealth leaders appointed since the last Chogm, held in London in 2018.

Despite Mr Johnson’s comments, it is understood it is unlikely the Prime Minister and the prince will discuss the Rwanda migrants policy during their catch-up.

The three topics on the agenda are sustainability, youth – including the work of the Prince’s Trust International and the fact that 60% of the Commonwealth’s population is aged under 30 – and the history and values of the Commonwealth and Charles’s passion for it.

Charles is likely to meet up to 25 new heads of government at the reception he will host and later will hold bilateral meetings with leaders at the venue for the opening ceremony, the Kigali Convention Centre.

The royal couple’s visit to Rwanda on behalf of the Queen, will end when they host a Chogm dinner for the visiting world leaders.

