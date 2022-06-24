Boris Johnson and Charles all smiles in Rwanda as they enjoy ‘tea and catch up’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Boris Johnson and Charles all smiles in Rwanda as they enjoy ‘tea and catch up’

By Press Association
June 24, 2022, 1:36 pm Updated: June 24, 2022, 4:11 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Prince of Wales meet over morning tea prior to a family photo with Commonwealth heads (Chris Jackson/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Prince of Wales meet over morning tea prior to a family photo with Commonwealth heads (Chris Jackson/PA)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Prince of Wales were all smiles as they sat down for their much-anticipated “cup of tea and a catch up” at the Commonwealth summit.

The body language of Charles and the politician was positive after Mr Johnson on Thursday appeared to take a veiled verbal swipe at Charles and critics of his plans to remove migrants to Rwanda.

Before the talks began, the Prime Minister had stepped back from comments he would tell the heir to the throne, who reportedly described the asylum seeker policy as “appalling” in private remarks, to be open-minded about the initiative.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Prince of Wales meet over morning tea
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Prince of Wales meet over morning tea (Chris Jackson/PA)

The de-escalation of the brewing row was reflected in the demeanour of the two men, who met before the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm) being held in Rwandan capital Kigali.

Mr Johnson nodded his head in deference and smiled as he shook hands with Charles as the Commonwealth secretary-general Baroness Scotland and Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame watched on.

After the launch of the summit, the two men posed for pictures before their talk, which lasted for 15 minutes, with just the politician and the royal alone in the room without aides or advisers.

The Prime Minister jokingly asked the press, who had been ushered into the room, “Who are you?” while Charles stood a little self-consciously, with his hand in his pocket, but managed a chuckle before the pair sat alone.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Prince of Wales
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Prince of Wales (Chris Jackson/PA)

On a table nearby, croissants and snacks were laid for the meeting.

After a cameraman, photographer, journalist and two people recording the moment for Number 10 – a videographer and a photographer – were shown out, tea was taken in.

After 15 minutes, Mr Johnson was the first to leave as he made his way to another meeting, and Charles’ private secretaries and the Queen’s top aide stepped into the room, apparently for a debrief.

They were Clive Alderton, Charles and Camilla’s principal private secretary; Chris Fitzgerald, deputy private secretary to the prince for foreign, Commonwealth and development affairs; and the Queen’s private secretary Sir Edward Young, who has joined the Clarence House entourage for the visit.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]